Why Sydney and Tina Have the Most Compelling Relationship in 'The Bear'

TV Fanatic
Becoming Elizabeth Season Finale Exclusive: Mary Questions Her Future
It all comes down to this, Becoming Elizabeth fans. The season finale of the hit Starz drama airs Sunday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET. There are many questions heading into the season finale, which teases a sick king, and fears that one of his sisters could ascend the throne if he dies.
Keep Breathing and the Unique Joy of Recognizing Soap Stars on Premium TV
Like far too many of its brethren, the new Netflix drama series Keep Breathing is overdetermined and underbaked. It's a show that reminds us of the days when Netflix used to tout how their algorithm informed their programming choices based on the kinds of shows and movies its users watched. Keep Breathing feels like a show built to recommend to people who couldn't get enough of Showtime's Yellowjackets.
Popculture
'CSI: Vegas' Reveals Replacements After Mel Rodriguez's Exit
CSI: Vegas finally has its new medical examiners. Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone joined the CBS crime drama, a revival of the groundbreaking original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series. The Last Man on Earth star Mel Rodriguez played medical examiner Dr. Hugo Ramirez for CSI: Vegas Season 1, but he left the show in January. CSI: Vegas Season 2 will be headlined by the return of Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows.
Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Executive Produce Untitled, True-Life Limited Series at Hulu
Ellen Pompeo is taking on her first acting role outside of “Grey’s Anatomy” in nearly two decades. The actress will be starring in an untitled Hulu project inspired by a true story. The drama, which Pompeo is also executive producing under her Calamity Jane production banner, is...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Complex
Sydney Sweeney Says She Doesn’t Have the ‘Income’ to Cover a 6-Month Break Despite ‘Euphoria’ Success
Sydney Sweeney said that despite her recent Emmy nods and Euphoria success that she doesn’t have the income to afford a six-month break. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Harry Shum Jr. as New Season 19 Resident
We now know who will be playing all the new residents in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19. Harry Shum Jr. has joined the cast of the medical drama as a first-year surgical resident, according to Deadline. The group also includes the new characters played by Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
Mary Alice, ‘A Different World,’ ‘I’ll Fly Away’ actress, dies in NYC
NEW YORK — Mary Alice, an Emmy Award-winning actress known for her television roles on “A Different World” and “I’ll Fly Away,” died in New York City on Wednesday, according to the New York Police Department. Alice’s age was unclear, as her birth year...
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Future Seasons of Game of Thrones Spinoff Could Become Anthology
The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has yet to premiere, but the excitement surrounding the franchise already has fans speculating about how long the project could run, with showrunner Miguel Sapochnik hinting that future seasons could explore different points in time for the Targaryen family. Interestingly, these comments will spark an entirely different type of speculation among fans, as these remarks could mean that the storyline of the debut season could wrap up with its finale. Additionally, HBO has yet to officially announce a second season of the series, as they potentially wait to see how these first episodes perform. House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on August 21st.
Sandy Duncan on life before and after "Peter Pan"
Entertainer Sandy Duncan danced in her first recital at age five in a tiny Texas oil town. She would go on to star in films and on Broadway, earning three Tony nominations (including for the 1979 revival of "Peter Pan") and two Emmy nominations (including for her role in the landmark mini-series "Roots"). Not to mention guest starring with a gaggle of Muppets. Duncan, now 76, talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about achieving her greatest triumph after recovering from a brain tumor behind her left eye.
Cheryl E Preston
Mary Alice who portrayed Lettie Bostic on A Different World has died
Actress Mary Alice (Smith) has passed away according to The Daily Mail. She had numerous roles in film and television but was known for her roles as Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on the NBC sitcom A Different World (1987–1989). Her character was the dorm director from midway through season one until the end of season 2. She also portrayed Effie Williams in the 1976 film Sparkleand Ellie Grant Hubbard in 1980 on the ABC soap All My Children.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here Are the Top Crossover Moments From the Show’s Run
There is a possible three-series Law & Order crossover event in the works, which would mark a historic first for the franchise. And imagining Benson, Stabler, and McCoy on the screen together has us extra excited for the fall premieres. The major event also has us thinking about the best...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Shocker: With Major Story Looming, Douglas Is Recast
Once again we are going to see a different face on a daytime character. The Bold and the Beautiful has recast the role of Thomas and Hope’s son Douglas with newcomer Django Ferri. Though the actor was only supposed to be a temporary fill-in for Henry Joseph Samiri, due a scheduling conflict, Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Ferri has now become a permanent recast in the role. Look for him to first appear on Thursday, August 11.
