Beyoncé, ‘Renaissance’ Review Roundup: Critics Hail the New Album ‘Unmitigated Ecstasy’

Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Angelica Ross to Star in ‘Chicago,’ Becoming First Openly Trans Woman to Lead a Broadway Musical
Angelica Ross is set to make history as the first openly trans woman to lead a Broadway show, stepping into the shoes of the iconic Roxie Hart of “Chicago.”. Now in its 25th year, “Chicago” and its leading nightclub dancer-turned-murderess Roxie have regularly cast buzzy headliners, most recently with Pamela Anderson, who wrapped her eight-week stint earlier this year. But never before has the role been played by a transgender actress.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
22 Facts I Learned This Week That Are So Interesting, They Almost Broke My Brain
Had no idea Lady Gaga's American Horror Story: Hotel character was based on a real person, but it honestly adds a terrifying layer to the show.
How ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ Became a Reality Series Emmy Darling
Grammy winner and now multiple Emmy-nominee Lizzo must have been feeling good as hell last month when her debut streaming series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” netted a whopping six nominations (including one for her hosting duties) and broke into a category that has had the same nominees for a great number of years now. And superstar casting director Lynne Spillman — who has found some of the most vivid entrants globally for shows such as “Survivor” and “Making the Cut” in the past — would agree that for this series’ unique casting call that placed plus-sized women at the fore, to put it in once again in Lizzo’s vernacular, it was about damn time.
Here's What We Know About Season 2 Of "The Lincoln Lawyer"
The Lincoln Lawyer is revving up his Lincoln.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Content Heads to HBO Max in First Move to Bring Together Warner Bros. Discovery Content
Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their reach. Select content from their Magnolia Network will soon be available on HBO Max, the first example of Discovery content heading to HBO Max since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Beginning Sept. 30, the Magnolia Network library available on the streamer will include...
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Teaser Has Reba McEntire Suggesting You Might Never Leave Montana Murder Town (Video)
Reba McEntire is setting up the suspense coming to ABC’s “Big Sky” Season 3 in its brand new teaser trailer. The new season, which is being called “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” also features Jensen Ackles, who made his debut in the Season 2 finale. He’s also featured in the new teaser, heading out on an investigation with series star Katheryn Winnick. Kylie Bunbury, who also stars in the show, appears to have made a discovery in another moment from the new footage.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Stars Bailee Madison and Maia Reficco Reflect on Their Unsettling Moments in Episode 4
Both the actresses must confront their characters’ trauma in intense scenes. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” stars Bailee Madison and Maia Reficco both have shining moments in Episode 4 of the HBO Max series, where they’re forced to confront the trauma being inflicted upon them by “A.”
How Jenna Coleman, Gwendoline Christie and Kirby Howell-Baptiste Reinvented Familiar Characters in ‘The Sandman’
Netflix’s “The Sandman,” based on the Neil Gaiman created comic book series of the same name, loves to remix mythology and that means introducing characters audiences may already be familiar with such as Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie), Death (Kirby Howell-Baptise) and comics character Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman).
Sam Fender’s Gibson Les Paul Has a Sentimental Story Behind It
English musician explains why his Gibson Les Paul guitar is so important to him.
‘Documentary Now! Season 53’ Trailer: Alexander Skarsgård Goes Full Herzog (Video)
IFC on Friday released a first look teaser of the 4th season of “Documentary Now!” — or in the show’s parody universe, the 53rd season — which finds Alexander Skarsgård as a Werner Herzog-inspired filmmaker slogging through the Russian mountains in the two-part season that premieres on IFC and AMC+ on October 9.
Speculation Is on Fire Around HBO Max’s Future, Planned Layoffs in Major Streaming Shake-Up
Hollywood is buzzing around Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming earnings results and plans for a combined streaming service, which can upend its most popular streamer. Hollywood is abuzz with speculation approaching Warner Bros. Discovery’s first quarterly earnings since becoming the nation’s No. 2 entertainment giant on Thursday. Multiple insiders told TheWrap they expect Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav to announce a major restructuring of marquee streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+ during its results or soon after.
How to Watch ‘Prey': Is the New ‘Predator’ Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
35 years after Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in “Predator” as Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer, “Prey” will take viewers 300 years in the past to follow Naru, a warrior in the Comanche Nation who encounters the Predator species. The newest installment of the “Predator” franchise, which...
‘Bullet Train’ Ending Explained: Who’s Pulling the Strings?
WARNING: Spoilers ahead for “Bullet Train,” now in theaters. It sounds like the start of a joke: “A bunch of assassins walk onto a train…” So what exactly is the punchline? In the case of “Bullet Train” it’s pretty predictable — almost everyone dies. And in this case, it’s all at the hands of one mastermind. Of course, one giant plan featuring many different players can get pretty confusing, and that’s probably why you’re here!
How Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Manages to Blend Multiple Genres, According to Its Creators
As fans of Netflix’s “The Sandman” feast on its first season, released Friday, they may begin to notice the show’s pseudo-episodic structure that delivers a wide range of genres, tones, and self-contained stories. At one moment, the series is delving deep into the mystic arts, the next moment it’s lightheartedly traversing centuries of human history, and the next moment it’s careening into classic horror. Of course, this scope resembles executive producer and writer Neil Gaiman’s original comic series, which he created as an exercise that would allow him to do anything from issue to issue. But as a TV series, Gaiman was told repeatedly through the years it wasn’t possible to mix all the various elements that comprised his acclaimed source material.
‘Paper Girls’ Star Jason Mantzoukas Loved Explaining the Show’s Time Travel Logistics (Video)
”I thought the mixtape was a great way to illustrate it,“ Mantzoukas tells TheWrap. In any series involving time travel, it often becomes a herculean task to actually explain the rules of time travel in that universe. In “Paper Girls,” that responsibility falls to Jason Mantzoukas, as The Grandfather — but he absolutely relished the duty.
‘Andor’ Creator Tony Gilroy Says Finale Will Walk ‘Directly Into’ Star Wars Prequel ‘Rogue One’
“Andor,” the “Star Wars” prequel series following the journey of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor before he went on a mission to steal plans for the Death Star, will segue perfectly into “Rogue One.”. During a panel on Wednesday as part of the Disney+ presentation at...
