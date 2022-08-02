ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where is YSU Football ranked in the preseason poll?

By Chad Krispinsky
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Football Team was picked to finish ninth out of eleven teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, running back Jaleel McLaughlin was named Preseason All-MVFC First Team. In 10 games, McLaughlin rushed for 1,139 yard in 10 contests and scored 12 touchdowns

Local schools grapple with national helmet shortage

Defending FCS National Champ North Dakota State has been tabbed as the league preseason favorite in the poll. NDSU received 39 of a possible 41 first-place votes and 446 total points to edge South Dakota State.

2022 Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason poll
1. North Dakota State
2. South Dakota State
3. Missouri State
4. Southern Illinois
5. Northern Iowa
6. South Dakota
7. North Dakota
8. Illinois State
9. Youngstown State
10. Indiana State
11. Western Illinois

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB Jason Shelley, Missouri State
RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State
RB/AP Javon Williams, Southern Illinois
FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State
WR Avante Cox, Southern Illinois
WR Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State
WR Tyrone Scott, Missouri State
TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
OL Landon Bebee, Missouri State
OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
OL Alex Jensen, South Dakota

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Kevin Ellis, Missouri State
DL Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State
DL Caleb Sanders, South Dakota State
DL Reece Winkelman, South Dakota State
LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State
LB Spencer Cuvelier, UNI
LB Brock Mogensen, South Dakota
LB Zeke Vandenburgh, Illinois State
DB Montrae Braswell, Missouri State
DB PJ Jules, Southern Illinois
DB Kyriq McDonald, Missouri State
DB Benny Saap III, UNI
DB Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
LS Dalton Godfrey, South Dakota
PK Matthew Cook, UNI
P Grant Burkett, Missouri State
RS Montrae Braswell, Missouri State
AP Carter Bell, South Dakota

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State
RB Kobe Johnson, North Dakota State
RB Cole Mueller, Illinois State
FB Jacob Garrett, Southern Illinois
WR Carter Bell, South Dakota
WR Bo Belquist, North Dakota
WR Dante Hendrix, Indiana State
TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
OL Drew Bones, Illinois State
OL Nash Jensen, North Dakota State
OL Erik Sorensen, UNI
OL Donny Ventrelli, North Dakota
OL Jaison Williams, Youngstown State

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Braydon Deming, Illinois State
DL Nick Gaes, South Dakota
DL Caden Houghtelling, UNI
DL Devin Rice, UNI
DL Spencer Waege, North Dakota State
LB Greg Benton Jr., Youngstown State
LB Bryce Flater, UNI
LB James Kaczor, North Dakota State
LB Devon Krzanowski, North Dakota
DB Clayton Bush, Southern Illinois
DB Korby Sander, UNI
DB C.J. Siegel, North Dakota
DB Destin Talbert, North Dakota State
DB Dawson Weber, North Dakota State

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
LS Joey Malinowski, Illinois State
PK Jose Pizano, Missouri State
P Cade Peterson, North Dakota
RS Jayden Price, North Dakota State
AP/WR Quan Hampton, UNI

Salem quarterback Jackson Johnson eyes record breaking season

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Records are meant to be broken. But for the Salem Quaker’s standout senior quarterback Jackson Johnson, he would swap all those prestigious records for a championship football season. “It’s a cool thing to look back on, but if you don’t win that game in that week, the records don’t really matter,” […]
SALEM, OH
Treat to Try: Buckeye Bark – The Flat Version of Your Favorite Ohio Treat

Ohio is the state where buckeyes, both the poisonous nut and the delicious candy, are abundant. For those outside the state, the confectionary version is less well-known. Well, relatively unknown. So when a Youngstown, OH native started introducing the buckeye candy treat at fancy catering gigs in Maryland, it created a whole new world of buckeye fans.
OHIO STATE
