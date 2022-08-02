'Curbside Haiku' unveiled in downtown Tulsa

Read on ktul.com
KTUL
Third Eye Blind coming to Tulsa in October
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Third Eye Blind is performing in Tulsa on October 21. The band, which has recorded five best-selling albums since 1997, will take the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in October. Led by Stephan Jenkins, 3EB has earned worldwide success...
KTUL
Broken Arrow Pride Fest gets pushback and support
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — Events Park is the upcoming site of Broken Arrow's first ever Pride Fest near 101st and the Creek Turnpike on August 13th. "Broken Arrow is growing, and it is diversifying, and there is a place for everybody in Broken Arrow," said organizer Jenn Teehee.
KTUL
Webco donation invests in Keystone Ancient Forest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Webco Industries will present a check to the City of Sand Springs in support of the Keystone Ancient Forest Thursday morning. Irv Frank, one of the original landowners of what is now Keystone Ancient Forest, was also one of the four original investors who came alongside Bill Weber, founder of Webco, to provide capital to launch the business.
KTUL
Longtime Tulsa leader passes after lifetime of public city service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Director of the Working in the Neighborhoods Department and long-time City of Tulsa public servant Dwain Midget passed away August 2. A great man passed away last night. Dwain Midget was a tireless community leader and a true Tulsa success story - starting his career with the City working on a garbage truck, earning his law degree, and working his way up to be a senior leader in the city government for decades including his most recent service as Director of the Working in Neighborhoods Department. When we wanted to inspire up and coming public servants at the City, we would find time for them to visit with Dwain. I will always remember him telling my brand-new staff in the Mayor’s Office that we should never give up trying to do the right thing in public service. One thing that always struck people about Dwain was that he was a man of enormous accomplishment, but he was also incredibly kind. He worked equally effectively with Democrats and Republicans. This work was never political to him - it was about service. He loved North Tulsa and worked hard to find common ground around challenging issues there. But his impact was citywide. The prayers of our family and the City of Tulsa team are with Dwain’s family. This is a great loss.
KTUL
Saint Francis to hold Kids Mini Triathlon for first time in 2 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital is bringing back its Kids Mini Triathlon for the first time since the pandemic began. This event, for children ages 6 to 13, features three indoor activities: swimming, cycling, and running. Proceeds from this event benefit The Children’s Hospital Foundation at Saint Francis.
KTUL
Skiatook officials discuss a one-cent sales tax
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook is trying to sell residents on a one-cent sales tax to build a new police and fire station. The city says the current buildings have long outlived their usefulness. Police Chief Billy Wakefield had a very long list of serious problems. He said the...
KTUL
Tulsa Community College graduates 38 inmates in Corrections Education Program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Community College will graduate 38 incarcerated men who have earned either a degree or certificate participating in the Corrections Education Program. The in-person ceremony is taking place at the Dick Conner Correctional Center Thursday morning for the first time since 2019 and will represent...
KTUL
Dealership offers blood donors chance to win new car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bob Moore Auto Group is partnering with Oklahoma Blood Institute to give away one donor a brand-new 2022 Kia Rio. On August 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tulsa located at 4627 South Memorial Drive, individuals will have the opportunity to donate blood.
KTUL
Pawnee County reaches $850,000 settlement with oil company for 2016 earthquake damages
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pawnee County reached an $850,000 settlement with Eagle Road Oil for the role their wastewater wells played in the 2016 earthquake that rocked Pawnee and Cushing residents, though the company continues to deny that their wells played a role in the earthquake. People in Cushing...
KTUL
Tulsa Public School Board president asks for reversal of school's demotion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public School Board President Stacey Woolley published a letter to her social media asking the Oklahoma State Board of Education to reconsider their demotion of Tulsa Public Schools to "accreditation with warning" after the board found that TPS violated HB 1775, which bans the teaching of critical race theory in Oklahoma schools.
KTUL
Tulsa police find Missouri fugitives hiding in hotel room
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested two Missouri fugitives Thursday after finding them in a motel near 31st and Memorial. Officers found one suspect, Colby Fitts, was registered to a room in the motel. His location was confirmed by an ankle monitor, officers said. Fitts left Missouri...
KTUL
Graffiti plaguing town of Muskogee, police ask for information
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department is looking to identify the culprit or culprits behind graffiti around the town. Police posted photos of the graffiti on a social media post on Thursday. "We are actively investigating the graffiti and any possible suspects," MPD said. Anyone with information is...
KTUL
EMSA issues fourth medical heat alert of the year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has announced the issuing of the fourth medical heat alert of 2022. They responded to five heat-related illness calls as of 4 p.m. today. So far, two of those resulted in patients being transported to the hospital. EMSA is strongly recommending that everyone take...
KTUL
Muskogee police search for stolen waterpark logs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding stolen floating logs from a local waterpark. Police say two of the floating log branches were stolen from the River County Waterpark last week. Anyone with information on the stolen floating logs is asked...
KTUL
Hot morning in Green County, scattered showers possible
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You can't help but notice the heat when you walk out of your house this morning, but there is an approaching boundary that could bring some relief in the way of cloud cover or maybe even a scattered shower. There remains a chance Thursday morning...
KTUL
Novavax available now in Oklahoma for those wanting more traditional vaccine type
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's still a two-shot regimen, and it's still 90% effective at reducing changes of mild, moderate, and severe COVID. So what makes the Novavax shots so different from the mRNA shots first available over one year ago?. "The Novavax vaccine is manufactured using a more...
KTUL
Wagoner County Clerk to offer fraud alerts at no cost
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Clerk's office announced it is now offering fraud alert notifications through their website at no cost to its citizens. “According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is the fastest growing crime in America, costing property owners over $200 million in 2020 alone. It is as simple as someone recording a fraudulent document against your property, making it appear as though they own it.” said county clerk Lori Hendricks. “Then they obtain a mortgage against the property and the rightful owner does not usually find out until they receive a notice of foreclosure.”
KTUL
1 dead after crash on Highway 169 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a driver died Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Highway 169. It happened around 5:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 169 near 31st. Witnesses told police that traffic had stopped on the highway, and the driver of a white vehicle must not have noticed and slammed on their brakes, losing control and crashing their driver's side into the rear of the black SUV.
KTUL
Stillwater Public Schools facing lawsuit over alleged religious freedom infringement
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater resident Brice Chaffin and his lawyer Maria Seidler have filed a lawsuit against Stillwater Public Schools, alleging the school district violated his religious liberties at an April board of education meeting. Chaffin referenced teachings from the Bible when speaking to the board on Apr....
KTUL
Washington County deputies find suspect in stabbing investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Taggart was found in Collinsville and taken into custody. The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that happened on Monday. Deputies are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. Taggart is five foot seven...
