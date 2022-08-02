Fire Crews Across the Northwest Continue to Battle the Moose Fire

Read on newstalk955.com
NBCMontana
Moose Fire grows to 67,466 acres, managers concerned about Hwy. 93 & structures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho has grown to 67,466 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's a jump of 3,387 acres from a day before. Fire managers told community members Thursday night that they are concerned about the fire reaching...
KPVI Newschannel 6
More evacuations planned as Moose Fire in east Idaho grows to more than 62,000 acres
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s office is preparing to evacuate more residents near the Moose Fire. The fire started July 17 and had burned 62,410 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Wednesday morning. The human-caused fire began near the confluence of Moose Creek and Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation.
Cause determined for Moose Fire
U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations has determined the Moose Fire to be human caused The post Cause determined for Moose Fire appeared first on Local News 8.
