ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard

By Nick Chrestenson
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on newstalk955.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River

On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver

On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Father and Daughter Assault Man at a Missoula Gas Station

On July 21, 2022, at approximately 12:31 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a reported disturbance at a gas station on North Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Burton Bertsch and Julie Bertsch were arrested for aggravated assault after physically besting up a victim and causing...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Man Doing “Whippets” Causes Crash on Highway 93 in Missoula

On July 23, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 89 on Highway 93. Dispatch notified the deputy that one of the involved drivers, identified as C.S., had contacted 911 and reported that her son 41-year-old Justin Stovall had broken the windshield from the passenger’s seat while she was driving, which caused her to crash. She also told dispatch that Stovall was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Police#Property Crime
NewsTalk 95.5

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsTalk 95.5

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

UM Public Health Degree Earns National Accreditation

MISSOULA – Carissa Russell wants to work with communities to improve the health of minority populations. This realization hit her while working toward an undergraduate degree in public health at the University of Montana. An incoming senior from Portland, Oregon, Russell paired her major with a minor in Spanish. This academic mix helped her land an internship with UM’s Rural Institute, where she worked as a research assistant and translator for three different research projects.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy