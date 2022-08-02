First Entry In NWA 74’s Burke Invitational Announced By NWA

Read on 411mania.com
Updated WWE NXT Heatwave Card
WWE has an updated lineup for its NXT Heatwave special following tonight’s episode of NXT. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on August 16th live on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh. * NXT Women’s Championship Match:...
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW
In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage. Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible...
Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
Jay Lethal Talks About Preparing Ric Flair For His Final Match
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jay Lethal spoke about the work that went into preparing Ric Flair for his last match, which happened on Sunday. Flair and Andrade el Idolo defeated Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, after Flair pinned Jarrett with the figure four. Here are highlights:
Tony Khan Is Excited For Madison Rayne To Join AEW, Says He’s Open To Her Wrestling
As previously reported, AEW has expanded its talent relations and development team. This includes Madison Rayne joining the company as a coach for the women’s division. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW CEO Tony Khan said he was excited that Rayne is All Elite and spoke about if she would end up wrestling as well. He said:
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
Backstage Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Location for Bound for Glory 2022
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will announce on tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV show the location for Bound for Glory 2022. As previously reported, this year’s show is expected to take place at Danbury, Connecticut on October 8. The expected venue for the show is rumored to...
Outlaw Wrestling Running Four Back-to-Back Shows This Month
– Outlaw Wrestling in New York is set to run four shows this month on back-to-back nights from August 18-21. They are kicking off their run on Thursday, August 18 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Here are more details:. Outlaw Wrestling returns in August with 4...
Finn Balor Discusses His Decision To Change His Ring Gear, Effect On His In-Ring Work
After a heel turn and joining the Judgement Day, Balor began wearing black leather pants for his ring presentation (per Wrestling Inc.) The costume change was first seen on July 4th’s “WWE Raw,” although Balor says he’s been thinking about the change for some time. He gave a few more details on the Cheap Heat podcast, which you can listen to below.
Impact Announces Texas Return For Later This Month
Impact Wrestling is returning to Texas this month for TV tapings. The company announced via a press release (per PWInsider) that they will have tapings in Dallas on August 26th and 27th dubbed “Lone Star Stampede.”. You can see the full announcement below:. IMPACT Wrestling Brings 2 Nights Of...
Updated Lineup For Impact Emergence
Impact has an updated lineup for next week’s Impact Emergence following this week’s show. You can check out the full card below for the special, which airs on Impact! Plus next Friday:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley. * Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne...
Sasha Banks No Longer Advertised For Celebrity Flag Football Game
Amid reports that she may be returning to WWE, Sasha Banks is no longer advertised for tomorrow’s celebrity flag football game. Banks had been advertised as competing in the LA Rams’ celebrity game that is set for Friday under her real name Mercedes Varnado, but the Rams’ Instagram Stories listed an updated roster that no longer shows her. The Rams’ official website also no longer lists her.
Backstage Update on MJF Remaining Silent Since AEW Dynamite Promo
A new report says MJF is keeping things quiet since he’s been away from AEW. As reported back in early July, MJF cut a promo on AEW Dynamite addressing his reported real-life issues with AEW and Tony Khan over his contract, telling Khan to “fire him.” The AEW star has not been seen or referenced on AEW TV since and Fightful Select reports that no AEW talent or staffer that they’ve spoken to has admitted to hearing from him and several people close to him say that he hasn’t communicated with them in any way.
Road Dogg Thinks WWE Should’ve Brought in Chyna for DX Reunion on Raw 1000 Show
– During a recent edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the 1000th Raw show that took place in July 2012. Road Dogg expressed how WWE should’ve brought in CHyna for the show during the segment when Vince McMahon introduced the previous members of D-Generation X, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac. Chyna was not present at the time. Road Dogg said the following on the show WrestlingInc.com):
Road Dogg On Triple H Helming WWE’s Creative Team
One of the most significant corporate changes after McMahon left the WWE in July has been 14-time World Champion Triple H assuming leadership of creative for the company. Hall of Famer Road Dogg commented on the change recently (via Wrestling, Inc.) “You can call me biased, you can call me...
Various News: Stevie Ray Says He Has One Match Left In Him, The Rock Is A Fan of In-N-Out, WWE Playlist Looks At Brock Lesnar Entrances
– In a post on Twitter, Stevie Ray hinted that he might have his own last match at some point, which Conrad Thompson showed interest in. Ray wrote: “I think I have one last match in me.”. – The Rock posted a new video to Instagram in which he...
Eric Bischoff Thinks Stephanie McMahon Would ‘Kill’ Tony Khan in a Fight
– During a recent interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, Eric Bischoff was asked about who would in a fight between Stephanie McMahon and Tony Khan. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Bischoff on Khan vs. Stephanie McMahon: “Oh my god, Stephanie McMahon would...
Sasha Banks Makes First Tweet After WWE Suspension, Hypes Upcoming Appearance
Sasha Banks made her first tweet since she walked out of WWE and was suspended indefinitely a few days later. The post doesn’t mention WWE and instead hypes her upcoming appearance at C2E2 in Chicago. She wrote: “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”...
Becky Lynch Shares Workout Photo Following SummerSlam Injury
Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at WWE SummerSlam, but she’s already working out and shared a pic online. As reported, Lynch was confirmed to have suffered the injury during her match with Bianca Belair at Saturday’s PPV and WWE announced she was “expected to be out several months.”
Chris Jericho Recalls WWE WrestleMania 28 Feud With CM Punk, Original Plan To Tattoo His Initials On Punk
In a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho at Starrcast V, Chris Jericho discussed CM Punk’s frustrations with not main eventing WrestleMania, his WrestleMania 28 feud with Punk, and much more. You can read his comments below. Chris Jericho on CM Punk’s frustrations with not main eventing WrestleMania: “He...
