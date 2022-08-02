ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

West Chester man uses health scare to turn his life around, help others

By Ashley Smith
Fox 19
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox19.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Equine therapy camp helps kids, teens grieve in NKY

VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - A unique camp in Northern Kentucky just wrapped up its second session this summer helping kids deal with the loss of a loved one. Equine therapy is becoming more popular not only for dealing with grief but for certain illness or behavior issues. It’s a win-win...
VERONA, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati non-profit helping transitioning teens find their style

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati non-profit is helping to transform lives by providing transgender youth a safe space to shop free of charge for a wardrobe that reflects their personality. Ella Dastillung was a 17-year-old high school senior when she helped start the non-profit Transform Cincy with her mother and...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
West Chester Township, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms
Fox 19

Chick-Fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the age of 99, a Chick-fil-A employee is showing no signs of slowing down. If you live in Colerain Township chances are you know the name, Carol Miller. The city had a proclamation for her in February naming February 10th “Carol Miller Day.” She’s often seen picking up trash during her walks through town.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - adorable!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s some big breaking baby news out of the Cincinnati Zoo!. Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, making Fiona a sister. “This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
WKRC

Local food rescue nonprofit saves 3 million pounds of food

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local nonprofit is hitting a major milestone. Last Mile Food Rescue is celebrating saving a total of 3 million pounds of excess food. The nonprofit is a volunteer-driven organization that rescues high-quality, fresh food throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. “If you've got an hour, a...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

The Best Dog-Friendly Spots in Cincinnati

What's a day exploring Cincinnati, without your furry friend? If you're dog parent like me, you know that every adventure is more fun when you can bring your companion along. I've curated a list of dog friendly spots in our city, including restaurants, bars, hotels, and activities. Lucky Dog Grille,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ledger Independent

Shelter employee allegedly sold dog

Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
MASON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Kings Island debuts two new passes

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati chef and familiar face on Food Network has once again been crowned champion!. Local chef Christian Gill brought home the big prize after winning "Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Games." We've been following him during his rise to the top. Gill won the top prize, a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

O Pie O announces closing of OTR location

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - O Pie O announced on Tuesday that its Over-the-Rhine store will close at the end of this week. The pie shop’s last day will be Aug. 7 after serving the Cincinnati community for eight years. While O Pie O is closing in Cincinnati, the owners reassured...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy