West Chester man uses health scare to turn his life around, help others

Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Fox 19
Equine therapy camp helps kids, teens grieve in NKY
VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - A unique camp in Northern Kentucky just wrapped up its second session this summer helping kids deal with the loss of a loved one. Equine therapy is becoming more popular not only for dealing with grief but for certain illness or behavior issues. It’s a win-win...
WLWT 5
Want to name the new baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo? Here's how
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo just welcomed a baby hippo and you can help name the new baby. The zoo announced Bibi gave birth to her second baby hippo late Wednesday night. “This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she...
Fox 19
Cincinnati non-profit helping transitioning teens find their style
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati non-profit is helping to transform lives by providing transgender youth a safe space to shop free of charge for a wardrobe that reflects their personality. Ella Dastillung was a 17-year-old high school senior when she helped start the non-profit Transform Cincy with her mother and...
Fox 19
10-year-old in need of service dog gets support from Loveland community
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A 10-year-old Autistic boy in need of a service dog is getting the full support of the Loveland community. Hank Stratton will soon be celebrating his 11th birthday. For his birthday, he doesn’t want the latest video game or action figure; he wants independence. The...
Fox 19
Fundraiser planned for Tri-State girl, 10, facing childhood brain cancer
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A fundraiser will be held Thursday for a 10-year-old girl battling what could be her fourth brain cancer diagnosis. Callie Cossman has already been through a lot in her young life. She received her diagnosis when she was just 3. “They found a mass on the...
WCPO
'We never stopped': Hamilton nonprofit ministry continues to serve despite losing AC, broken deep freezer
HAMILTON, Ohio — A nonprofit ministry in Hamilton is continuing to serve those in need, despite facing some challenges of its own. New Life Mission opened up a cooling shelter during Wednesday's heat advisory despite their air conditioner and deep freezer being broken. They also continued to serve meals during the day.
WKRC
Local family asking for community support for 8th-grader in need of heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family is asking for prayers and support to help a young boy in need of a heart transplant. You can attend a special event to help save his life. His name is Brayden Otten, and he's in the eighth grade in Wyoming. Brayden was...
Why living in Hyde Park could be 10 degrees cooler than the West End
As city leaders prepare for climate-change-induced hotter temperatures in the coming years, mapping temperatures is becoming increasingly important.
Fox 19
Chick-Fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the age of 99, a Chick-fil-A employee is showing no signs of slowing down. If you live in Colerain Township chances are you know the name, Carol Miller. The city had a proclamation for her in February naming February 10th “Carol Miller Day.” She’s often seen picking up trash during her walks through town.
Fox 19
Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - adorable!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s some big breaking baby news out of the Cincinnati Zoo!. Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, making Fiona a sister. “This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was...
New videos, birth details of Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo released
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo has posted a new video of a hippopotamus calf born Wednesday to Bibi, mother of famed hippo Fiona. The clip, uploaded to Twitter and captioned, “Looks like Fiona’s world-famous ear wiggles run in the family,” shows the newborn shaking water out of its ears next to Bibi in […]
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Fox 19
Veteran crosses the U.S. on horseback to raise money, travels through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Marine Corps veteran who is crossing the U.S. on his horse, entered Cincinnati Thursday morning in hopes to raise money for veterans with PTSD and people in need. U.S. veteran Matt Perella is on a 4,000-mile journey with his horse, Buck and dog, Raffe, in hopes...
WKRC
Local food rescue nonprofit saves 3 million pounds of food
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local nonprofit is hitting a major milestone. Last Mile Food Rescue is celebrating saving a total of 3 million pounds of excess food. The nonprofit is a volunteer-driven organization that rescues high-quality, fresh food throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. “If you've got an hour, a...
cincinnatirefined.com
The Best Dog-Friendly Spots in Cincinnati
What's a day exploring Cincinnati, without your furry friend? If you're dog parent like me, you know that every adventure is more fun when you can bring your companion along. I've curated a list of dog friendly spots in our city, including restaurants, bars, hotels, and activities. Lucky Dog Grille,...
Ledger Independent
Shelter employee allegedly sold dog
Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
Baby Hippo Watch: Fiona’s mom showing signs of restlessness; team monitoring potential labor
CINCINNATI — Officials at the Cincinnati Zoom said Fiona the Hippo’s mother, Bibi, is anxiously awaiting the birth of Fiona’s sibling. The 24-hour watch team at the zoo has been monitoring Bibi’s activity and health. On Wednesday morning, the zoo posted on Facebook that there was...
Fox 19
Kings Island debuts two new passes
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati chef and familiar face on Food Network has once again been crowned champion!. Local chef Christian Gill brought home the big prize after winning "Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Games." We've been following him during his rise to the top. Gill won the top prize, a...
Fox 19
O Pie O announces closing of OTR location
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - O Pie O announced on Tuesday that its Over-the-Rhine store will close at the end of this week. The pie shop’s last day will be Aug. 7 after serving the Cincinnati community for eight years. While O Pie O is closing in Cincinnati, the owners reassured...
