Whitmer: CHIPS, Science Act to bring jobs to Michigan

Richard Zelesket
2d ago
she will try anything to stay in office, but you and I know anyone can take over and get jobs in MI . she is out Nov .
2
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan DNR hiring fall workers ahead of hunting season -- how to apply
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring workers for hunting season. Seasonal employees are needed for field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Duties include conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting areas, entering database information, assisting the public with questions, as well as chronic wasting disease surveillance.
Where Tudor Dixon thrived, struggled in Michigan’s primary election
Tudor Dixon won the GOP primary for governor by a landslide, with nearly twice as many votes as second place. She won 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties. But in the five-way race, Dixon still ended up with less than 41% of the vote.
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County
Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Amid Michigan’s woods and trout streams, neighbors fear impact of massive military expansion
A bright yellow sign on County Road 612 running east into Lovells offers a matter-of-fact warning: “Field artillery projectiles may be fired at any time of day.”. Lovells Township, a community of about 600 on the north branch of the Au Sable River, is the site of Camp Grayling’s 40 Complex, where troops conduct live-fire training with anti-tank weapons and drop 500-pound bombs from planes.
East Village Magazine
Election Beat: Primary voters choose nominees — Neeley, Weaver, Dixon win, advance to November
The August primary election in Genesee County saw nearly 23 percent of voters cast ballots as they chose the nominees for the November election. That is slightly higher than the average turnout for most August primaries county-wide. However, the Flint turnout was below average at a little more than 14 percent, with 11,000 of the city’s 75,000 voters selecting two of the three mayoral candidates, Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver, to proceed to November.
hourdetroit.com
4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election
Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Evening, August 4th
Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Federal interest rates have risen...
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Aug. 5th
Here are the top stories we're following today. Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. Tips to...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
MSNBC
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year
You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
WNEM
Tips to consider when costs are rising for student loans
Here are the top stories we're following today. Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. TV5 News...
Tv20detroit.com
Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces
(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month. “Together, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office through the end of this year, 89,000 hardworking Michiganders will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges."
Northern Michigan Man Heading to International Space Station
A man from Charlevoix is headed to space. NASA Astronaut, Josh Cassada is visiting the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the coming months. Cassada lives in Charlevoix with his family, but he’ll be calling the Space Station home for the next six months. He’ll perform...
MetroTimes
Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw
If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you. We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.
