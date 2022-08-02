Everything to know about Ohio’s tax-free weekend

Ohio (WKBN) – With Ohio’s tax-free weekend coming up, there are many questions about what it applies to and how to use it. Below is everything you need to know in order to take advantage of the Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.

When is the Sales Tax Holiday in Ohio?

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday will be from Aug. 5 at 12 a.m. through Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

What items will be tax-free?

Any clothing item $75 or less, school supplies $20 or less and school instructional materials $20 or less will be exempt from sales tax.

Does the tax-free weekend apply to online shopping?

Yes, qualifying items purchased by mail, telephone, e-mail, or Internet will qualify for the sales tax exemption if the consumer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment. This applies even if delivery is made after the exemption period.

However, if the order and payment were made before the sales tax holiday, even if the item was delivered during the sales tax holiday, it would not qualify for the exemption.

Is there a limit on how much I can buy?

There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase. The qualification is determined item by item.

What is not included in the tax-free weekend?

Cosmetics

Hair accessories

Handbags

Jewelry

Sunglasses

Umbrellas

Wallets

Wigs

Sewing materials

Fabric

Sports equipment

Trade or business items

Does “Buy one get one free” qualify?

The total price of items advertised as “buy one, get one free” or “buy one for a reduced price” cannot be averaged to qualify both items for the exemption. The exemption depends on the actual price paid for each item. For example, if a consumer buys one clothing item at $80 and receives another item for free, the purchase would be subject to sales tax.

Can I use coupons or discounts for the tax-free weekend?

Yes, if a retailer offers a discount to reduce the price of an eligible item to $20 (applies to school supplies) or less or $75 (applies to clothing) or less, the item will qualify for the exemption. This applies to all discounts. However, it does not apply if a retailer accepts a coupon that entitles the retailer to third-party reimbursements, such as a manufacturer’s coupon, the discount provided by the coupon does not reduce the item’s sales price for purposes of determining whether the item is eligible for the exemption.

It also does not apply to rebates.

Does tax-free weekend apply to layaway?

Yes, qualifying items placed on or picked up from layaway during the sales tax holiday are exempt from sales tax.

Can I exchange items I bought during the tax-free weekend?

If you bought an item during the tax-free weekend and it was not taxed, you can later exchange it for the same item in a different size or color, and not be charged sales tax even if the exchange is made after the end of the sales tax holiday.

If you return an item after the tax-free holiday weekend for store credit, the retailer must charge sales tax on the sale of the newly purchased item, even if it would have been eligible for the exemption during the sales tax holiday.

If you buy an eligible item before the holiday period, but return the item during the sales tax holiday period and receive credit on the purchase of a different item of eligible property, no sales tax is due on the sale of the new item. The retailer must provide the consumer credit for both the purchase price and sales tax paid on the item being returned.

Can a store choose not to participate in Ohio’s tax-free weekend?

No, the tax-free holiday weekend is set by law and vendors must comply.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.