Man charged with murder in connection with Bollinger Co. Fentanyl death

KFVS12
Arrest made in Bollinger County death investigation
One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an important one that has the world watching.
KFVS12
Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden
The Fredericktown Fire department said they started responding to flooding emergencies around 3 a.m. and rescued 21 people from flood waters. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels.
mymoinfo.com
Imperial man arrested for stolen truck
(Hillsboro) This past weekend, a stolen pick-up truck was recovered and an arrest was made in the case by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was stolen late Friday night from the Dollar General Store in Otto, and the arrest was made a short time later.
KFVS12
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
myleaderpaper.com
Woman with gun holds carjacking suspect at bay until Crystal City Police arrive
A 37-year-old Jefferson County man who recently attempted a carjacking at the Twin City Mall parking lot in Crystal City was thwarted by his apparent poor driving skills and a woman with a gun, Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms said. He said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. Aug...
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
kbsi23.com
Morehouse man arrested after juvenile shot near bonfire in East Prairie horse pasture
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Morehouse man faces charges after a juvenile was shot three times near a bonfire in a horse pasture on July 29. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, of Morehouse faces charges of assault 1st degree, a class A felony, unlawful use of a weapon, a class A felony, armed criminal action, an unclassified felony, and receiving stolen property, a class D felony.
KMOV
WATCH: Butler Co. Jail employees on leave after video shows alleged ‘brutal assault’
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A former Butler County Jail corrections officer is speaking out after video he recorded of alleged inmate abuse inside the jail created an online firestorm and resulted in two employees being placed on administrative leave. According to Jesse Allen, the video was recorded in...
wsiu.org
UPDATED: Police ask for help in finding a missing Carbondale teen
Editor's Note: Davis was found unharmed on Thursday, August 5. The Carbondale Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teenager. Officers say 16-year-old Shariah Davis of Carbondale was last seen on Monday at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. Davis is described...
kfmo.com
Bismarck Woman Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 46 year old Christina P. Avalos, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was in a one vehicle wreck Thursday evening in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Avalos was driving an SUV south on Route NN, south of Highway 221, at 6:50, when an unknown vehicle traveling north lost an unsecured large barrel of liquid that fell into the southbound lane of 221. The barrel hit the front of the SUV. Avalos was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. She was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
kbsi23.com
1 arrested after motorcycle driver dies from injuries in crash in Malden
MALDEN, Mo. (KBSI) – A motorcycle driver died from injuries he sustained in a crash Sunday in Malden. The driver of the other vehicle faces charges. It happened near State Hwy. J and Palo Verde Street between a motorcycle and vehicle on July 31, according to the Malden Department of Public Safety.
kbsi23.com
Tamms man faces charges after shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Tamms, Ill. man faces three felony charges after Cape Girardeau police say he pushed his was into a home and then shot at a dog in the front yard. Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Ill. is charged with burglary in the 1st degree,...
Festus man admits to stealing $854K from St. Louis employer
A Festus man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer in a series of schemes since 2017.
KFVS12
Butler Co. Sheriff's Office workers on administrative leave
A new support group formed in the Heartland for families of homicide victims. Governor Pritzker announced a multi-million dollar plan to revive the Rend Lake Resort.
KFVS12
4 children injured in crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
mymoinfo.com
Four Minors Injured, Two Seriously, In Perry County I-55 Car Accident
(Perry County) Four juveniles were injured, two seriously, in a car accident on I-55 in Perry County Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says 28-year-old Lonnie Orr of Memphis, Tennessee was traveling in the southbound lane near mile marker 134 when his 2005 Chevy Trailblazer suffered a vehicle defect and swerved. Orr overcorrected and the vehicle slid off the side of the road and overturned. Two juveniles from Memphis, aged 7 and 10, were seriously injured and transported by Air Evac to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Two more juveniles, aged 6 and 9, received minor injuries and were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by Perry County EMS. The accident happened around 10:50 Wednesday morning.
KFVS12
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning, August 1. According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business U.S. Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one of the vehicles, 87-year-old Patsy Tally, was taken to...
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in Poplar Bluff
Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sparks controversy.
KFVS12
Scott City man facing rape charge
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A warrant was issued for Jamie D. Watkins, of Scott City, for first-degree rape with no bond allowed. According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, July 30 a victim reported...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police Department asks for public’s help identifying person in theft investigation
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) -The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s assistance identifying the following a person in reference to an alleged theft. Below is the best face picture of the subject the police department was able to find. Anyone with information on who the individual(s) may be is...
