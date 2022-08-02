ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard

By Nick Chrestenson
AM 1450 KMMS
AM 1450 KMMS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kmmsam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River

On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Police#Property Crime
AM 1450 KMMS

Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver

On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday

LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AM 1450 KMMS

Father and Daughter Assault Man at a Missoula Gas Station

On July 21, 2022, at approximately 12:31 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a reported disturbance at a gas station on North Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Burton Bertsch and Julie Bertsch were arrested for aggravated assault after physically besting up a victim and causing...
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Man Fires Gun Near Vehicle for Driving “Too Fast” Past His House

On July 26, 2022, a male, identified as KM, was driving along Conifer Drive, in Huson, Montana with his cousin, BM, as a passenger. KM and BM were headed to BM’s father’s house to get supplies for a fishing excursion. On their way there, KM drove past a residence on Conifer Drive where 43-year-old David Evitts resides. When they passed his house, Evitts was near the road and was unhappy with KM’s driving behavior.
HUSON, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Drunk Driver Crashes Into a Missoula Building and a Utility Pole

On July 21, 2022, at around 3:00 am, a man called 911 after his vehicle was nearly hit by another vehicle. The caller was on his way to work driving eastbound on Broadway Street near Toole Avenue. The caller said the other vehicle was traveling very fast toward him and was unable to maintain its lane of travel. The caller said he was forced off the road and onto the sidewalk to avoid being hit head-on by the other vehicle. Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Man Doing “Whippets” Causes Crash on Highway 93 in Missoula

On July 23, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 89 on Highway 93. Dispatch notified the deputy that one of the involved drivers, identified as C.S., had contacted 911 and reported that her son 41-year-old Justin Stovall had broken the windshield from the passenger’s seat while she was driving, which caused her to crash. She also told dispatch that Stovall was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy