Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard

Missoula Police Public Information Officer Appears on Talk Back
After the retirement of long-time Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh, patrol officer Lydia Arnold took over in 2021 and made her first appearance on Friday’s Talk Back to discuss her role as the PIO. Arnold, already a seven-year veteran of the Missoula Police Department, acknowledged that she...
Warrant issued for Missoula juvenille in connection with Kalispell incident
The Kalispell Police Department reports a warrant was issued for juvenille male from Missoula in connection with the July 23 incident.
SRT and SWAT Teams Called to Apprehend Burglars Near the Wye
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
Elmo Fire grows to 20,616 acres, 6% contained
The Elmo Fire which has destroyed several structures has grown from 18,427 acres to 20,616 acres and is now 6% contained.
Missoula PD investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
The Missoula Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
Donations helping crews battling Elmo Fire
The community is coming together to make sure the fire personnel fighting the Elmo Fire have enough resources moving forward.
Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver
On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday
LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
UPDATE: Investigation into Missoula death continues
The Missoula Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Agnes Avenue for a report of an unattended death on Thursday morning.
Man being held on deliberate homicide charge in Missoula
The Missoula Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Agnes Avenue for a report of an unattended death on Thursday morning.
Father and Daughter Assault Man at a Missoula Gas Station
On July 21, 2022, at approximately 12:31 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a reported disturbance at a gas station on North Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Burton Bertsch and Julie Bertsch were arrested for aggravated assault after physically besting up a victim and causing...
Man Fires Gun Near Vehicle for Driving “Too Fast” Past His House
On July 26, 2022, a male, identified as KM, was driving along Conifer Drive, in Huson, Montana with his cousin, BM, as a passenger. KM and BM were headed to BM’s father’s house to get supplies for a fishing excursion. On their way there, KM drove past a residence on Conifer Drive where 43-year-old David Evitts resides. When they passed his house, Evitts was near the road and was unhappy with KM’s driving behavior.
Drunk Driver Crashes Into a Missoula Building and a Utility Pole
On July 21, 2022, at around 3:00 am, a man called 911 after his vehicle was nearly hit by another vehicle. The caller was on his way to work driving eastbound on Broadway Street near Toole Avenue. The caller said the other vehicle was traveling very fast toward him and was unable to maintain its lane of travel. The caller said he was forced off the road and onto the sidewalk to avoid being hit head-on by the other vehicle. Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Man Doing “Whippets” Causes Crash on Highway 93 in Missoula
On July 23, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 89 on Highway 93. Dispatch notified the deputy that one of the involved drivers, identified as C.S., had contacted 911 and reported that her son 41-year-old Justin Stovall had broken the windshield from the passenger’s seat while she was driving, which caused her to crash. She also told dispatch that Stovall was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Human remains found identified as missing Missoula man
Ravalli Sheriff says human remains found Monday tentatively identified as Phillip Stokey of Missoula.
Woman With an Infant Gets Caught With Drugs While on Probation
On July 22, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a gas station on South Higgins for a report of a female who was displaying signs that she was under the influence of drugs. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Joetta King is being held at the Missoula...
