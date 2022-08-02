ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Syracuse.com

GOP’s Brandon Williams doesn’t live in new CNY House district, vows to move in if elected

When Brandon Williams fills out his ballot in Central New York’s primary election on Aug. 23, the Republican congressional candidate won’t be able to vote for himself. Williams lives in the town of Sennett in Cayuga County, outside of the 22nd Congressional District where he is campaigning for the GOP nomination against Steve Wells, of Cazenovia.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

SF Town Board Votes In Favor Of New Landfill Agreement

The Seneca Falls Town board this week approved a motion to begin to negotiate a new Community Host Agreement with the Seneca Meadows Landfill contingent on the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s approval of the landfill expansion extending the landfill’s operating permit until 2040. The Finger Lakes Times...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Former county legislator, Cicero supervisor Jim Corl Jr. to run for Onondaga County Family Court Judge

ONONDAGA COUNTY — Jim Corl Jr. has announced that he will be seeking the position of Onondaga County Family Court Judge in the upcoming election to be held Nov. 8, 2022. Currently a court attorney for the Fifth Judicial District (Trial Part), Corl has over 20 years of experience in family law. He also served as court attorney for Onondaga County Family Court from 2015 to 2019.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8

CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Demolishes Three Uninhabitable Structures

The following is a news release issued by the Cayuga Nation to Finger Lakes News Radio/Finger Lakes Daily News.com regarding the demolition of three structures Wednesday. “The Cayuga Nation on Wednesday carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and vacant structures on two separate properties owned by the Cayuga Nation. The Nation took action to remove safe havens long used by criminals, including convicted felon Marcus Redye. Both demolitions were conducted under the supervision of Cayuga Nation Police and pursuant to demolition orders. The two properties, 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Recently, local governments received multiple complaints about the actions conducted by this group of criminals from concerned residents. In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan

As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
AUBURN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Bird scooters potentially coming to Fulton

FULTON — The Fulton Common Council discussed the possibility of Bird scooters coming to Fulton at its meeting on Tuesday. The councilors voted to authorize Mayor Deana Michaels to negotiate and execute a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides, Inc.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Golf event at Stone Creek raises money for OCO’s Cancer Services Program

OSWEGO — Members of the Stone Creek Golf Club Tuesday Night Women’s League recently held a tournament to benefit Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country. Coordinated by Tina Bourgeois, the tournament raised $1,872 in support of the program’s fight against cancer in...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Board turns down solar project application in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND — An application for a proposed solar project in Westmoreland — that would have turned more than 140 acres of farmland into host sites for six solar arrays — was denied at a Tuesday night Westmoreland Joint Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board meeting. Residents...
WESTMORELAND, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

OCSD seeking input to help improve financial health of district

OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is seeking community input on a series of measures that would help with declining enrollment and could improve financial health. Part of these measures include closing Frederick Leighton Elementary School and sending students to other nearby elementary schools.
OSWEGO, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Details Evidence of Criminal Activity At Demolished Varick Property

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (August 4, 2022) – During the demolition of a vacant property located at 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, New York, officers from the Cayuga Nation Police Department (CNPD) seized a variety of evidence indicating that a mail-order marijuana sales operation was being conducted by Wanda John and others out of the property. Evidence seized included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and business records. Also seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round upon recovery.
SENECA FALLS, NY

