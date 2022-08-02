Read on www.oswegocountynewsnow.com
GOP’s Brandon Williams doesn’t live in new CNY House district, vows to move in if elected
When Brandon Williams fills out his ballot in Central New York’s primary election on Aug. 23, the Republican congressional candidate won’t be able to vote for himself. Williams lives in the town of Sennett in Cayuga County, outside of the 22nd Congressional District where he is campaigning for the GOP nomination against Steve Wells, of Cazenovia.
SF Town Board Votes In Favor Of New Landfill Agreement
The Seneca Falls Town board this week approved a motion to begin to negotiate a new Community Host Agreement with the Seneca Meadows Landfill contingent on the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s approval of the landfill expansion extending the landfill’s operating permit until 2040. The Finger Lakes Times...
Former county legislator, Cicero supervisor Jim Corl Jr. to run for Onondaga County Family Court Judge
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Jim Corl Jr. has announced that he will be seeking the position of Onondaga County Family Court Judge in the upcoming election to be held Nov. 8, 2022. Currently a court attorney for the Fifth Judicial District (Trial Part), Corl has over 20 years of experience in family law. He also served as court attorney for Onondaga County Family Court from 2015 to 2019.
Onondaga County Executive celebrates 'political victory' after approval of aquarium
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Following the Onondaga County Legislature’s approval of $85 million to build an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, County Executive Ryan McMahon held a news conference where he described the approval as a political victory. The funds that will be used to build the aquarium...
Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8
CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
Cayuga Nation Demolishes Three Uninhabitable Structures
The following is a news release issued by the Cayuga Nation to Finger Lakes News Radio/Finger Lakes Daily News.com regarding the demolition of three structures Wednesday. “The Cayuga Nation on Wednesday carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and vacant structures on two separate properties owned by the Cayuga Nation. The Nation took action to remove safe havens long used by criminals, including convicted felon Marcus Redye. Both demolitions were conducted under the supervision of Cayuga Nation Police and pursuant to demolition orders. The two properties, 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Recently, local governments received multiple complaints about the actions conducted by this group of criminals from concerned residents. In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large.
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan
As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
House demolition marks latest escalation in Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ tension in Seneca County
SENECA FALLS, N.Y.—Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people witnessed more destruction of their homes and sacred spaces on Aug. 3 when Cayuga Nation Police, under orders from Clint Halftown arrived at a house in the Town of Varick to demolish the structure. The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people are commonly known as the Cayuga people in American parlance.
Bird scooters potentially coming to Fulton
FULTON — The Fulton Common Council discussed the possibility of Bird scooters coming to Fulton at its meeting on Tuesday. The councilors voted to authorize Mayor Deana Michaels to negotiate and execute a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides, Inc.
SUNY Oswego’s Rebecca Burch earns President’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego human development faculty member Rebecca Burch recently earned the campus President’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity for impactful research and overwhelming contributions toward the next generation of researchers. “She has brought students into her research in all areas; working with them as co-authors...
Golf event at Stone Creek raises money for OCO’s Cancer Services Program
OSWEGO — Members of the Stone Creek Golf Club Tuesday Night Women’s League recently held a tournament to benefit Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country. Coordinated by Tina Bourgeois, the tournament raised $1,872 in support of the program’s fight against cancer in...
Board turns down solar project application in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND — An application for a proposed solar project in Westmoreland — that would have turned more than 140 acres of farmland into host sites for six solar arrays — was denied at a Tuesday night Westmoreland Joint Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board meeting. Residents...
Onondaga County Health Department alerts community to spike in opioid overdoses
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department is alerting the community to significant spikes in overdose activity seen over the past two months. Reports from the department’s overdose tracking system have indicated 14 or more overdoses in a 24-hour period as recently as Monday, August 1.
DOT Announces Completion Of Project To Replace State Route 48 Bridge In Granby
GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez yesterday announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County. The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in...
OCSD seeking input to help improve financial health of district
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is seeking community input on a series of measures that would help with declining enrollment and could improve financial health. Part of these measures include closing Frederick Leighton Elementary School and sending students to other nearby elementary schools.
Cayuga Nation Details Evidence of Criminal Activity At Demolished Varick Property
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (August 4, 2022) – During the demolition of a vacant property located at 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, New York, officers from the Cayuga Nation Police Department (CNPD) seized a variety of evidence indicating that a mail-order marijuana sales operation was being conducted by Wanda John and others out of the property. Evidence seized included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and business records. Also seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round upon recovery.
Charles Garland – a key vote for controversial $85M aquarium – OK with going it alone
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County will build a giant aquarium at the Syracuse Inner Harbor in part because a rookie county legislator who initially opposed the project saw an opportunity. Legislator Charles Garland cast a deciding vote in return for promises of housing and other stuff that his impoverished...
More mosquitoes infected with rare, potentially deadly EEE virus found in Oswego County
Palermo, N.Y. — Mosquitoes infected with the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus were detected im Oswego County for the second time this year, health department officials said Thursday. EEE is a rare, but potentially deadly virus spread by mosquitoes. Both humans and horses are at risk of getting EEE through...
Today’s vote: GOP lawmakers hold key to whether Onondaga County builds $85M aquarium
Syracuse, N.Y. – If Onondaga County legislators vote today on the proposed $85 million aquarium, they will almost certainly approve it. County Executive Ryan McMahon, the main driver of the project, would likely ask legislators to pull the measure off the agenda if it looked likely to fail. As...
Report: NYSDOH awards multi-billion dollar contract to Hochul campaign donor
According to a report from the Albany Times Union, the NYSDOH is awarding a multi-billion dollar state contract to a company owned by a campaign donor to Gov. Hochul.
