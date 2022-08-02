Read on www.oswegocountynewsnow.com
Vintage Cars join Saturday’s program at Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO — An appearance by the Atlantic Coast Old Timers Vintage Cars will add to the vibe as Oswego Speedway presents Retro Night on Saturday. JP Jewelers and Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers are sponsoring the program.
The Happy Together Tour stops in Syracuse at the Landmark (see photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Happy Together Tour made a stop in Syracuse at the Landmark Theatre Wednesday night. The tour features artists like the Turtles, the Buckinghams, the Cowsills, the Vogues, the Association and Gary Puckett. See photos from the show above, from freelance photographer Warren Linhart.
State Street Plaza Holds First Concert (Photos)
Wednesday was the opening of the new State Street Plaza in the City of Auburn. The space which used to be occupied by the Kalet’s Department Store will now host live music every Wednesday at 5:30p during the month of August. Nuclear Ukulele was the first band to take to play the stage.
The drive for track titles enters homestretch at Fulton
FULTON — Racing teams will be checking and double checking everything on their cars in the race shops this week because there are only five point races left to decide the 2022 Fulton Speedway track champions. Doing battle this Saturday, Aug, 6 on Regional Truck & Trailer Night will...
Jeff Taylor combines wild animal park and modified racing for life on the edge in Chittenango
During the day, Jeff Taylor owns and operates the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango and spends his time caring for and feeding lions, tigers and rhinos. But on Friday nights, he buckles up into his 750 horse-power DIRT big-block modified and races around Brewerton Speedway’s three-eighth-mile track. For the...
Seb’s Green Shutters is lowkey outside dining at its best (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — The scenic, hilly drive to Auburn goes by quickly when you know the destination includes delicious, low-cost food, a relaxing patio,and the gorgeous Owasco Lake just across the road. Once you arrive at Seb’s Green Shutters you will see a fairly large outdoor dining space and,...
All 32 FREE ’22 New York State Fair Concerts! Who Will You See?
With The Great New York State Fair less than three weeks away, what are you looking forward to the most? Can't wait for the delicious, always fun Fair food? Maybe you want to ride every ride in the Fairground. But I bet you're looking for the perfect Fair concert to make your trip to Syracuse.
Sterling angler wins $10,000 grand prize in LOC Summer Derby
OSWEGO — Sterling’s Joe Snook won the $10,000 grand prize for catching the largest salmon in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby, which concluded Sunday. Snook weighed his 31-pound, 3-ounce salmon on July 15 at Screwy Louie’s in Fair Haven, and the fish held the top spot for the rest of the derby.
Utica angler lands his first tiger muskie; Syracuse boy catches his first big bass
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
WATCH: BTS Featured In My Hometown's Massive Harborfest Fireworks Display
I grew up in a very small town in Central New York called "Oswego, NY". As a child and teenager I never really appreciated how unique and cool my hometown was. There honestly wasn't much to do as one. That said, it's incredibly scenic and looking back on those days as an adult now I really took advantage of how special the city was. I have so many childhood memories that belong to my hometown whether it be hanging out with friends at unique spots or eating at one of the killer restaurants.
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
Kevin Martin named Oswego State assistant director of athletics
OSWEGO — Kevin Martin, a 1994 SUNY Oswego graduate, has been named the Lakers new assistant director of athletics for marketing and fan engagement, Assistant Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Wendy McManus announced on Thursday. “We are excited to welcome Kevin back to SUNY Oswego.” McManus said....
Celebrate End of Summer At Fort Rickey In Rome New York
For kids, the end of summer is always hard. For parents, it's always a celebrate. Celebrate the end of summer vacation at the Back to School, End of Summer Bash hosted by Fort Rickey in Rome. Fort Rickey knows that it can be hard saying goodbye to another summer and...
Enjoy three days of family fun at CanalFest
ROME — CanalFest ’22 will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7, at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. The gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and at noon Saturday and Sunday and features live music, food, a photo contest and gallery, midway rides and vendor alley. A fireworks show will be at dusk on Friday and Saturday. Sunday the festival concludes with the Water Ski Show featuring Mohawk Valley Ski School.
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
Jim R. Bell
Jim R. Bell, 52, of Oswego died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in University Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in North Conway, New Hampshire, the son of George Bell of TN, and the late Anne Bell. Jim moved to Oswego in 1975, where he remained a resident. He owned and operated J. B. Home Improvements for several years, designing and building beautiful homes and remodels. He was a property owner and developer. Jim was the former owner of Lake Effect Carwash, and former director of code enforcement for the City of Oswego. He was a graduate of the Oswego High School, and attended SUNY Oswego. Jim enjoyed boating especially at Fair Haven, and he was a dedicated New Orleans Saints fan, where he displayed his pride throughout his home and office. He would assist in designing and making props for his daughters’ dance recitals, and all other events they were in, he was a very loving and proud husband, and father to his beautiful daughters. Jim is survived by the love of his life Julie A. Bell of twenty-five years, and their loving daughters Madison Bell, Marissa Bell, and Makayla Bell all of Oswego, his father George Bell of TN, sister Tricia (Steven) Long of KY, and several nieces and nephews. Jim was well liked and respected throughout Oswego, and he will be forever missed. Calling hours will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 7/25/22 – 7/31/22
Time/Date: 18:05:00 – 07/25/22 Booking Number: 7571. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)/HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTAC. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL215.51 EF1 (2388)/CRIMINAL CONTEMPT-1ST Inmate Name: ARNOLD, FRANCIS T. Address: 265 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 10/19/92. Arrest Number: 7558. Time/Date: 17:09:25 – 07/26/22/Booking Number: 7582. Loc. of...
National Night Out in Homer Tonight
The National Night Out is tonight in the Village Homer on the Village Green from 4 to 9pm. The theme for this year is “Give Neighborhood Crime and Drugs a Going Away Party.”. The event is to build relationships with all first responders in the area, not just from...
