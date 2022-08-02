Former Santa Ana firefighter John Sahm Jr. has passed away

Read on newsantaana.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
New Chick-fil-A location in Monrovia has opening planned for late Fall 2022Don SimkovichMonrovia, CA
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Los Angeles renters need to earn $30.85 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning
An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
newsantaana.com
Fountain Valley Guitar Center burglars arrested and found to be involved in other burglaries
Three Orange County suspects thought burglarizing the Guitar Center in Fountain Valley was a good idea. However all three suspects are now under arrest on bails of $75K and facing serious charges that could land them in prison for several years. The three arrested suspects are Pamela Young, 37 of...
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged today with child annoyance.
Man allegedly impersonated doctor, targeted Spanish-speaking women, performed cosmetic procedures
SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man stands accused of impersonating a medical doctor, targeting Spanish-speaking women, and performing unlicensed cosmetic procedures. According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Elias Segoviano allegedly injected his victims with potentially counterfeit Botox, fillers, and anesthetics, and he reportedly performed other cosmetic procedures such as thread lifts. Authorities believe there are additional victims and have asked anyone who was treated by Segoviano to report it to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Accused of Practicing Cosmetic Procedures Without License
An Orange County man performed cosmetic procedures on clients and possibly used counterfeit products, prosecutors allege. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, of Brea, rented a space inside a salon suite for his business called Botox in Anaheim. His car's personalized license plate even said Elias M.D., prosecutors said. He is now facing charges of perjury, unauthorized practice of medicine and falsely indicating he had a medical license, officials said.
danapointtimes.com
Hansen Plaza Memorializes Dana Point Harbor Legend Don Hansen
Hansen Plaza Memorializes Dana Point Harbor Legend Don Hansen
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
David Rasor, 'one of Orange County's top quarterbacks', will lead No. 29 Corona del Mar
Rasor threw 34 touchdown passes last season. He's committed to UC Davis.
Girl, 13, rescued after hand becomes stuck in escalator at California mall
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl is recovering from injuries after her hand became stuck in part of an escalator at a California mall last weekend, authorities said. According to The Orange County Register and KTLA, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana. Rescuers with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the teen’s hand stuck under the escalator’s rail, the news outlets reported.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Free Concerts In The Park Features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Thursday August 4 2022
Orange County Parks Free Summer Concerts features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Thursday August 4 2022 in Fountain Valley California. Orange County Parks Summer Concerts 2022 offer Free Family Friendly Music at the Orange County Parks during the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you...
OC Night Court Judge Improperly Approves Search Warrants While in Canada
An Orange County Superior Court judge has signed off on at least 19 search warrants while working remotely in Canada, a violation of a rule requiring that such documents be approved while a judge is in the county, authorities revealed Wednesday.
foxla.com
Fight breaks out inside Costa Mesa nightclub; 2 arrested in triple stabbing after being kicked out
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A man and a woman from Newport Beach were arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing three people in Costa Mesa after both parties were ejected from a nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were both detained at the 4300 block of Jamboree...
orangecountytribune.com
“Back to school” coming soon
It may not be the way it used to be, but “back-to-school” is happening a lot earlier than it once was. Public school systems in the West Orange County area are opening the doors at differing dates ranging from mid-August all the way into early September. The Garden...
Brea man who posed as doctor performed invasive cosmetic procedures, targeted Spanish speakers: OCDA
A Brea man has been charged after allegedly impersonating a medical doctor and performing invasive cosmetic procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers and thread-lift procedures on unsuspecting victims, officials announced Thursday. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, is accused of targeting Spanish-speaking women on which to perform the unlicensed procedures, according to the Orange County […]
newsantaana.com
Councilman Hernandez’ scheme to allow the undocumented to vote in Santa Ana has been shelved
On Friday, a judge in San Francisco struck down a 2016 rule that allowed non-citizen parents to vote in that city’s school board elections, according to LAIST. The State Constitution invalidated the measure. The same thing happened in June in New York City. The question is why did Santa...
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel showers and thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the...
newsantaana.com
Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley
41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
lagunabeachindy.com
Coastal Commission probes “members only” signs on the sand at Hotel Laguna
Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a July 30 event have attracted scrutiny from state officials. Photos posted to a local Facebook group show a row of PVC pipe frames inserted into the sand displaying canvas...
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
Orange County families can get free back-to-school supplies from non-profit
This back-to-school season, a nonprofit organization in Orange County is assisting families in saving money by providing free school supplies to every school-aged kid who undergoes a health checkup.
