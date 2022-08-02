ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Former Santa Ana firefighter John Sahm Jr. has passed away

By Editor
newsantaana.com
 3 days ago
LATACO

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning

An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
WHITTIER, CA
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly impersonated doctor, targeted Spanish-speaking women, performed cosmetic procedures

SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man stands accused of impersonating a medical doctor, targeting Spanish-speaking women, and performing unlicensed cosmetic procedures. According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Elias Segoviano allegedly injected his victims with potentially counterfeit Botox, fillers, and anesthetics, and he reportedly performed other cosmetic procedures such as thread lifts. Authorities believe there are additional victims and have asked anyone who was treated by Segoviano to report it to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Accused of Practicing Cosmetic Procedures Without License

An Orange County man performed cosmetic procedures on clients and possibly used counterfeit products, prosecutors allege. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, of Brea, rented a space inside a salon suite for his business called Botox in Anaheim. His car's personalized license plate even said Elias M.D., prosecutors said. He is now facing charges of perjury, unauthorized practice of medicine and falsely indicating he had a medical license, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Hansen Plaza Memorializes Dana Point Harbor Legend Don Hansen

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Girl, 13, rescued after hand becomes stuck in escalator at California mall

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl is recovering from injuries after her hand became stuck in part of an escalator at a California mall last weekend, authorities said. According to The Orange County Register and KTLA, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana. Rescuers with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the teen’s hand stuck under the escalator’s rail, the news outlets reported.
orangecountytribune.com

“Back to school” coming soon

It may not be the way it used to be, but “back-to-school” is happening a lot earlier than it once was. Public school systems in the West Orange County area are opening the doors at differing dates ranging from mid-August all the way into early September. The Garden...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KTLA

Brea man who posed as doctor performed invasive cosmetic procedures, targeted Spanish speakers: OCDA

A Brea man has been charged after allegedly impersonating a medical doctor and performing invasive cosmetic procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers and thread-lift procedures on unsuspecting victims, officials announced Thursday. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, is accused of targeting Spanish-speaking women on which to perform the unlicensed procedures, according to the Orange County […]
BREA, CA
newsantaana.com

Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley

41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
WESTMINSTER, CA

