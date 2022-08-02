'It will be a success' | Spindletop Center hopes new mobile clinic in Kountze will help those in rural Hardin County areas

Read on www.12newsnow.com
kjas.com
Firemen respond to the offices at the Jasper Newton County Health District
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the offices of the Jasper-Newton County Public Health District at 139 West Lamar Street in Downtown Jasper, shortly before 5:00 on Thursday afternoon, when smell of smoke was reported throughout the building. The firefighters arrived and found that all of...
Polk County firefighters made progress to contain 350-acre forest fire
UPDATE: Officials made a lot of progress to contain the fire, said Texas A&M Forest Service. Firefighters will be back on Friday to keep a presence in the area. UPDATE: The fire has now grown to 350-acres, and officials are still battling it. Five structures were threatened by the blaze, but they were saved. No […]
Orange Leader
United Christian Care Center helps low-income families with food, more
VIDOR — The primary mission of United Christian Care Center of Vidor is to assist low-income families by providing food and clothing. That mission was recently boosted with a donation of 30 boxed fans from Entergy Texas, Inc. Ten have already been given out, as of Tuesday morning, and...
kjas.com
Large wildfire at the Tyler-Jasper County line
Both the Angelina River and Beech Grove Fire Departments were busy assisting fire departments from Tyler County in battling a wildfire just inside Tyler County late Wednesday afternoon. It occurred just off of Recreational Road 255 and along the Neches River. Dispatchers said that it was second time that the...
KLTV
Tyler County Jail cited for missing observation checks
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Tyler County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance issued on July 19 lists one violation:. Staff failed to perform observation checks for several hours. These checks are meant to be performed no less than once every 60 minutes.
Construction for $200M project to protect coastline in Jefferson, Chambers counties expected to begin soon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Construction on a new project that officials hope will protect Southeast Texas communities and beyond from storm surge is expected to begin soon. The Texas General Land Office and partners are heading the Shoreline Restoration Project. The project is expected to improve and protect the coastline in Jefferson and Chambers counties.
Petition created to convince city leaders to 'Bring Battleship Texas to Beaumont'
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are hoping a new movement will send the message to city leaders they want Battleship Texas right here in the city. More than 300 people who support bringing the battleship to Southeast Texas have signed a change.org petition titled, "Bring Battleship Texas to Beaumont." The organizer hopes it catches the eyes of city leaders and lets them know who support the project.
kjas.com
Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash
A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
kogt.com
Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
Power City | Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce 4th Annual Industry Show hits record-number amount of vendors
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Building power city partnerships was the objective of the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce 4th Annual Industry Show on Wednesday. The sold-out event at the Bob Bowers Civic Center was the chamber’s biggest yet, with a total of 110 vendors. "We have 110 companies...
'Thank you' | Vidor ISD graduate donates 100 school supply kits to Oak Forest Elementary
VIDOR, Texas — Officials at a Vidor elementary school are expressing their gratitude toward a former student and area gym after a generous donation. Husnain Sultan previously went to Oak Forest Elementary and graduated from the Vidor Independent School District. Sultan and WHY GYM recently donated 100 school supply kits to the students of Oak Forest.
Orange Leader
Stolen skid steer located in Orange County originated from Jefferson County
A stolen digging, grading and leveling machine worth tens of thousands of dollars has been discovered, but authorities in Jefferson County and Orange County are working to make an arrest. Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division detectives went to 408 Waddell St. in Vidor July 29 after receiving information...
'An important event to have' | Nederland ISD helping students, parents ahead of upcoming academic year with health and school supply fair
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Independent School District and area companies are teaming up to put on an event that is set to help parents and students ahead of the upcoming school year. Schools in Nederland are giving parents a two for one deal which includes a health fair...
'I hope she gets better' | 6-year-old Fannett girl using lemonade stand to raise money for toddler battling leukemia
NEDERLAND, Texas — A 6-year-old girl from Fannett recently opened a lemonade stand and has raised more than $1,000 to help a toddler in need. Aspen Manuel started her own lemonade stand to help raise money for Madison Jackson. Jackson is a 3-year-old girl who is battling leukemia. "I...
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County grand jury indicts woman on charge of abandoning a child
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted LaShonda Elam, 36, of Beaumont, on the charge of abandoning a child August 3, 2022. If convicted, Elam could face up to two years in state jail. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Beaumont PD responded to a call of a...
Orange Leader
Nationwide true crime podcast focuses on 31-year-old Orange County cold case killing
A popular true crime podcast this week focused on a 31-year-old cold case in Vidor that has for decades captivated the country and inspired the 2017 Oscar-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”. “Crime Junkie” on Monday released a 36-minute episode titled, “MURDERED: Kathy Page,” occasionally using reports from...
kogt.com
Double D Game Room Cited
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a Game Room compliance check at the Double Diamond Game Room located at 5320 N. Main in Vidor. Once inside, law enforcement noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Kirbyville, TX USA
I Found A Quilted Heart But It Really Found Me! My husband & I traveled through Kirbyville, Texas driving from Toledo Bend near Hemphil, Texas to Beaumont, Texas to see a physician. Kirbyville is the halfway point. I asked my husband to stop so I could walk a little so he stopped at Veterans Memorial Park. I notice a piece of fabric among the rose bushes but ignored it. Returning home we stopped again. The fabric caught my eye again so I pulled it out of the roses and read: I FOUND A QUILTED HEART. It touched me with wonder – I was so down and this was just what I needed! Thank you so much to whomever made and hid my heart!
bestofswla.com
We May Not Pass This Way Again
(In July of 2014 I did not know what was coming.) I was driving Clifford, my 1992 Ford dually diesel, 300,000 miles on the motor, body looked like half a million, headed to Texas, pulling a trailer, long day ahead and already off to a slow start, because on a whim, I was trying to knock out an errand in Sulphur, before I headed towards Orange.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults
HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
