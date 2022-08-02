ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, TX

'It will be a success' | Spindletop Center hopes new mobile clinic in Kountze will help those in rural Hardin County areas

 3 days ago
Orange Leader

United Christian Care Center helps low-income families with food, more

VIDOR — The primary mission of United Christian Care Center of Vidor is to assist low-income families by providing food and clothing. That mission was recently boosted with a donation of 30 boxed fans from Entergy Texas, Inc. Ten have already been given out, as of Tuesday morning, and...
VIDOR, TX
kjas.com

Large wildfire at the Tyler-Jasper County line

Both the Angelina River and Beech Grove Fire Departments were busy assisting fire departments from Tyler County in battling a wildfire just inside Tyler County late Wednesday afternoon. It occurred just off of Recreational Road 255 and along the Neches River. Dispatchers said that it was second time that the...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Hardin County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Kountze, TX
County
Hardin County, TX
Local
Texas Health
KLTV

Tyler County Jail cited for missing observation checks

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Tyler County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance issued on July 19 lists one violation:. Staff failed to perform observation checks for several hours. These checks are meant to be performed no less than once every 60 minutes.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Construction for $200M project to protect coastline in Jefferson, Chambers counties expected to begin soon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Construction on a new project that officials hope will protect Southeast Texas communities and beyond from storm surge is expected to begin soon. The Texas General Land Office and partners are heading the Shoreline Restoration Project. The project is expected to improve and protect the coastline in Jefferson and Chambers counties.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Petition created to convince city leaders to 'Bring Battleship Texas to Beaumont'

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are hoping a new movement will send the message to city leaders they want Battleship Texas right here in the city. More than 300 people who support bringing the battleship to Southeast Texas have signed a change.org petition titled, "Bring Battleship Texas to Beaumont." The organizer hopes it catches the eyes of city leaders and lets them know who support the project.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash

A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
POLK COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Nationwide true crime podcast focuses on 31-year-old Orange County cold case killing

A popular true crime podcast this week focused on a 31-year-old cold case in Vidor that has for decades captivated the country and inspired the 2017 Oscar-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”. “Crime Junkie” on Monday released a 36-minute episode titled, “MURDERED: Kathy Page,” occasionally using reports from...
VIDOR, TX
kogt.com

Double D Game Room Cited

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a Game Room compliance check at the Double Diamond Game Room located at 5320 N. Main in Vidor. Once inside, law enforcement noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of...
VIDOR, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Kirbyville, TX USA

I Found A Quilted Heart But It Really Found Me! My husband & I traveled through Kirbyville, Texas driving from Toledo Bend near Hemphil, Texas to Beaumont, Texas to see a physician. Kirbyville is the halfway point. I asked my husband to stop so I could walk a little so he stopped at Veterans Memorial Park. I notice a piece of fabric among the rose bushes but ignored it. Returning home we stopped again. The fabric caught my eye again so I pulled it out of the roses and read: I FOUND A QUILTED HEART. It touched me with wonder – I was so down and this was just what I needed! Thank you so much to whomever made and hid my heart!
KIRBYVILLE, TX
bestofswla.com

We May Not Pass This Way Again

(In July of 2014 I did not know what was coming.) I was driving Clifford, my 1992 Ford dually diesel, 300,000 miles on the motor, body looked like half a million, headed to Texas, pulling a trailer, long day ahead and already off to a slow start, because on a whim, I was trying to knock out an errand in Sulphur, before I headed towards Orange.
ORANGE, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
HOUSTON, TX
