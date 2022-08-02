'It will be a success' | Spindletop Center hopes new mobile clinic in Kountze will help those in rural Hardin County areas

I Found A Quilted Heart But It Really Found Me! My husband & I traveled through Kirbyville, Texas driving from Toledo Bend near Hemphil, Texas to Beaumont, Texas to see a physician. Kirbyville is the halfway point. I asked my husband to stop so I could walk a little so he stopped at Veterans Memorial Park. I notice a piece of fabric among the rose bushes but ignored it. Returning home we stopped again. The fabric caught my eye again so I pulled it out of the roses and read: I FOUND A QUILTED HEART. It touched me with wonder – I was so down and this was just what I needed! Thank you so much to whomever made and hid my heart!

KIRBYVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO