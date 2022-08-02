Art classes help at-risk youth in Chattanooga 'paint' a bright future

Read on foxchattanooga.com
"Renewed focus on safety:" Walker County Schools Superintendent talks security measures
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Thursday is the first day back to school for Walker County students. Something on everyone's mind this year: safety measures. We brought theses concerns to Superintendent Damon Raines. Raines says they already have proper safety measures in place with having single points of access, and...
'Showed up and showed out:' Heroes use trampoline to save 2 from burning Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We learned more details Friday about the heroic acts that saved 2 lives on Thursday. A total of 7 people live in the now-damaged home, but just 2 were inside the house at the time flames broke out. One was the family's father. The...
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire family brimming with ear-to-ear smiles, the Wamps took home historic victories Thursday night. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. Coty Wamp likewise made history, becoming Hamilton County's first female district attorney. Additionally,...
Alton Park residents questioning the future of the South Broad District
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The broken down buildings near the Alton Park Connector will soon be put back together with the city’s development plan. And while plans for the South Broad District say local neighborhoods like Alton Park will feel the benefits, some say they're nervous about a rise in housing values making their homes too expensive to live in.
Growth & change: A closer look at the newly-elected Hamilton County School Board
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You might say the Hamilton County School Board just underwent a growth spurt. Voters on Thursday chose representatives for 11 districts in the county -- up 2 districts from last time around, thanks to redistricting based on the 2020 U.S. Census numbers. This election was also...
17-year-old Calhoun, Georgia pilot takes on new challenge with fly-in convention
CALHOUN, Ga. — A 17-year-old private pilot from Calhoun, Georgia took on a new challenge at a fly-in convention, the EAA Airventure Oshkosh. Instead of school sports, EAA says 17-year-old Benson Milam puts his energy into his schoolwork and flying. His mother, Darenda Milam, says he finished school junior...
Caught on camera: Cancer patient raped on sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A cancer patient was attacked and raped on a sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga last week, and the entire assault was recorded on surveillance video. Chattanooga Police say the man police arrested on Tuesday confessed to the crime after investigators showed him the video. A police affidavit...
What is a veteran? That question has been raised in the race for Hamilton County D.A.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — How do you define the word veteran?. It sounds like an easy question. The Merriam Webster definition for veteran is, "a former member of the Armed Forces." Seems pretty clear , but is it?. That question, who can call themselves a veteran, has been asked recently...
The 2022 Tennessee election results for August 4th
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 2022 general election results will be coming in soon across the Tennessee portion of our viewing area. Some notable races include Hamilton County Mayor, Hamilton County DA, school board, and commission seats. Get the latest election results here. Follow us on Facebook. Follow us on...
Lawsuit: Shops in Catoosa, Dade Counties claim legal right to sell products with THC
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A new lawsuit in Georgia seeks a court order declaring that a chemical related to the main intoxicating ingredient in pot is legal under state law. Owners of two shops in northwest Georgia are hoping to get a court to order a local sheriff and a drug task force to let them sell chemicals containing hemp that are now considered legal by the federal government.
Charges pending after driver on I-75 in Chattanooga strikes construction worker Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after an accident on Interstate 75. One man was a construction worker, struck by a car. The other man was the driver of that car, who lost control in the construction zone. In a release, Chattanooga...
Two people shot while searching for cellphone in Chattanooga Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people were shot while looking for a cellphone in Chattanooga Wednesday night, according to CPD. Police responded to a call for a shooting at 2200 Cheek Street and found evidence of a shooting but no victims, CPD say. Shortly thereafter, CPD say two victims showed...
Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
Officer injured while chasing car theft suspect in Chattanooga Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga Police officer is recovering after he was injured chasing a car theft suspect Thursday afternoon, according to Chattanooga Police, who say a patrol car was also damaged in the incident. This all began Thursday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., on the 4900 block of...
Democrat Adams says he'd add Republicans to cabinet if elected Hamilton County mayor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Democratic Hamilton County Mayoral candidate Matt Adams held a press conference on Tuesday just days before he faces off against Republican candidate Weston Wamp. During the press conference, Adams said he will be hiring Sabrena Smedley, his opponent's runner up in the Republican primary, to serve...
