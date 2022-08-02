Intruder Armed with Crossbow Charged After Christmas Incident at Windsor Castle

Read on people.com
Princess Charlotte 'Looking More & More Like Her Mother' in 'Adorable' Clip
Princess Charlotte wished the England women's soccer team "good luck" in a video clip posted to social media by Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Meghan Indirectly Blamed for Feeding Eugenie's 'Hunger for Publicity'—Book
Meghan Markle experienced "guilt by association" after Princess Eugenie's wedding mirrored her own Windsor Castle ceremony months earlier, a new book claims.
Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Wishes from Royal Family Members
Happy Birthday to Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex turns 41 on Thursday and is already receiving warm wishes from her in-laws in the royal family. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of a smiling Megan in a white hat and coat on Twitter, along with the message, "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"
Surprise! Princess Charlotte Joins Kate Middleton and Prince William at Commonwealth Games
Kate Middleton and Prince William took their 7-year-old daughter to a swim meet at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, joining royal relatives Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children in the crowd. Princess Charlotte clearly had fun too — the royal smiled and laughed among the...
Windsor Castle Crossbow Intruder Charged With Treason Against the Queen
Jaswant Singh Chail, who was apprehended at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day with a crossbow in his possession, has been charged under the 1842 Treason Act.
Concert-goer, 32, plunges 40ft to his death after he falls from an escalator while leaving The Weeknd show
A CONCERT-goer has plunged 40 feet to his death after falling from an escalator and suffering major head trauma, police have confirmed. Hugo Sanchez, 32, has been identified as the fan who died shortly after watching The Weeknd perform at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 14. He...
'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice
Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace
First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
Princess Anne attends the wedding of her ex-husband’s daughter, Stephanie Phillips
This weekend saw a relatively obscure relative of the Royal Family walking down the aisle, as Peter and Zara Phillips's half-sister Stephanie married her beau, William Hosier. Captain Mark Phillips, the ex-husband of Princess Anne, walked his daughter down the aisle at St Mary The Virgin Church in Tetbury, with her half-siblings also looking on.
Tourist Yelled At By Queen Elizabeth's Guard For Touching His Horse And People Are Divided
A woman got quite startled after one of Queen Elizabeth II’s guards yelled at her for touching his horse. The TikTok video posted by the tourist’s stepson has been viewed 4.2 million times and counting. Opinion is divided. Some say the guard was within his rights to tell...
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Queen's youngest grandson steps into the spotlight: James, Viscount Severn, 14, who was a 'very cuddly' baby and one of the monarch's 'favourites' has a talent for fly fishing but no HRH title to avoid 'royal burden'
He's largely grown up away from the limelight - but James, Viscount Severn, has made himself firmly seen this week following a spate of appearances with his family. The 14-year-old, thought to be one of the 'Queen's favourite' grandchildren, has joined his parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the last three days.
Prince William & Kate Middleton May Avoid Harry & Meghan Markle During U.S. Trip
Prince William and Kate Middleton are traveling to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new home, the United States, to host the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. But a reunion between the foursome isn’t expected to occur during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s overseas trip, despite it being “an ideal situation” to do so, according to royal expert Neil Sean. “They’re planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits,” Neil said about William, 40, and Kate, 40, per The Express. “Very nice and regally put.”
Archie Battersbee: ruling on hospice move expected on Friday
Lawyers had requested that 12-year-old be moved from Royal London hospital to spend his last moments in private
Princess Charlotte Unexpectedly Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in Adorable Video Appearance
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are popping in polka dots!. Prince William joined his 7-year-old daughter in a social media video shared on Sunday to wish England women's soccer team luck in the Euro 2020 final match against Germany. Not only did Charlotte's wish come true — the Lionesses won! — but she also had a twinning moment with her mom Kate.
Queen Elizabeth Said ‘Thank Goodness’ Meghan Markle Wasn’t at Prince Philip’s Funeral: Book
There was one person Queen Elizabeth was reportedly glad not to see at her husband’s funeral service in April last year: Meghan Markle. On the day of Prince Philip’s funeral at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, the queen remarked to her most trusted aides, “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming”—the sentiment expressed “in a clear voice,” according to royal biographer Tom Bower in his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, which will be published on July 21. In the book, extracts of which are being published by the Times of London, Bower writes that Meghan had cited being seven months pregnant (with daughter Lilibet) as the reason for not traveling. Buckingham Palace declined to comment to the Times about the queen’s alleged words. The queen sat alone at the service. Bower says Harry “wanted to return to California as fast as possible,” knowing he had talked about his family in harsh terms in the then-about-to-be-released Apple TV show, The Me You Can’t See. Relations with his family were already strained because of what Harry and Meghan had said about them during his and Meghan’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview.
Royal Author Says Prince Harry’s Friends Were ‘Disappointed’ When They Met Meghan Markle for the First Time
Find out what a royal biographer has said about why Prince Harry friends were reportedly unimpressed when they met Meghan Markle.
This Indian prince presented Queen Elizabeth II with a $80 million necklace for her wedding
The Nizam of HyderabadCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Nizam of Hyderabad was once the richest man in the world. He ruled as a prince over the state of Hyderabad in India. He was prince during the British rule in India and reportedly had good relations with the British Royal Family.
Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears
Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
Queen Elizabeth’s Jaw-Dropping Collection of Royal Jewels Is on Display at Buckingham Palace
Holding onto precious jewelry has been the royal family’s jam for generations. Now a new UK exhibition is putting those skills—and the heirlooms they’ve culled—on full display. The show, organized by the Royal Collection Trust, showcases pieces from Her Majesty’s extensive prized jewelry collection. The exhibition,...
