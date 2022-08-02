ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista, VA

1st and 10 Camp Tour: Parry McCluer returns with familiar face as interim coach

WSLS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WSLS

Red Sox drop series opener to Woodpeckers 8-4

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox began a six game home series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Tuesday night. What started out as promising for the Red Sox, took a sour turn, resulting in an 8-4 loss. Wikelman Gonzalez started on the mound for Salem going five innings and...
SALEM, VA
WHSV

Valley community rallies to support Josiah Williams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton community is rallying around Josiah Williams and his family and friends. The star athlete’s friends are standing by on campus at Augusta Health to support him. One friend, Ameiya Robinson, said he’s in critical condition, but he’s fighting hard every day.
STAUNTON, VA
Buena Vista, VA
Buena Vista, VA
WSLS

Heads up: Stormy pattern sets up at times Friday, the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a stalled front to our west that, teamed up with our heat and humidity, will lead to the daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will be slow-moving, meaning there’s the chance for localized flash flooding. We start...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Thursday Forecast: Hot, sticky with a few more PM storms developing

ROANOKE, Va. – It wouldn’t be summer without heat, humidity and scattered storms. We have all of that in the forecast moving forward. Storms Thursday will be relatively hit-or-miss during the heat of the day. Most of these form along and west of the Parkway, but a few stragglers east of that point will be around during the evening hours.
ROANOKE, VA
#American Football
WHSV

Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
ROANOKE, VA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxrtv.com

Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents

(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Rappel ‘over the edge’ of a Roanoke building for a cause on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Family and friends of Eastern Dominican Christian Mission are going “over the edge” to raise awareness and funds to build a medical clinic in the Dominican Republic. On Saturday, they will hold a fundraiser where participants rappel off the Roanoke Higher Education Building. “We...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia

(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Summer heat continues mid-week; storm chances increase in days ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – For some of us, it’s been one of the hottest summers on record so far. It’s no surprise, then, that the summer heat continues into the middle of the week. Highs in the mountains reach the middle to upper 80s both Wednesday and Thursday, while those of us in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside reach the low to mid 90s for highs.
ROANOKE, VA
realcrozetva.com

Crozet Bridge + Truck = No Fun

At least two trucks hit and got stuck in the past two weeks. One was white, and one was yellow (the yellow truck people left their debris under the bridge). I figure once every 7 years, I might as well update the “how many times has the bridge in Crozet been hit by a truck?” post.
CROZET, VA
WDBJ7.com

Singer Thicke scheduled for Elmwood Park performance

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Singer and TV host Robin Thicke is scheduled to perform at Elmwood Park in Roanoke in September. The son of actor Alan Thicke, who hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013 with “Blurred Lines,” is set to appear as part of the Henry Street Festival, according to the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GAC

Jen Lilly is a popular actress who portrayed Theresa Donovan on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives and temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on ABC's General Hospital. The actress grew up in Roanoke County and is the of daughter Ellen Lilley and retired Judge Vincent Lilley and she graduated from Cave Spring High School and was Magna Cum Laud at the University of Virginia.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia

National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
VIRGINIA STATE

