Read on www.radioresultsnetwork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Green Bay homicide, Iron County attack in custody
ALABAMA— A man suspected in a Green Bay homicide and an Iron County, Michigan attack has been found in Alabama. Michigan State Police say the Iron County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Caleb Scott Anderson, who is in custody. Anderson is the suspect in an attack on a teen girl in Gaastra on Monday morning. He’s also the suspect in a Tuesday homicide on Packerland Drive in Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing at or around 8:17 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan
The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: One man in custody in Menominee, area secure
MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was taken into custody after an incident in Menominee that had multiple agencies respond. According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, one man was taken into custody. The area is reportedly secure. There was no additional information provided. ORIGINAL: Wisconsin & Michigan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Police: Green Bay homicide suspect may be in UP
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are actively assisting the Green Bay Police Department with an ongoing homicide investigation, the MSP said Tuesday morning. The MSP says the suspect in the homicide is believed to have stolen the victim’s vehicle and may...
UPMATTERS
MSP: Armed and dangerous homicide suspect may be in the Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). According to MSP, troopers from the post in Iron Mountain are working with the Green Bay Police...
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Falls motorcyclist killed in crash
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oconto County Wednesday. The victim was identified as a 60-year-old man from Oconto Falls. His name was not released. At about 8:45 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
"Suspicious" death in Green Bay, victim's car may be in U.P.
We had some 90 degree days, but was July much hotter than usual? And what does Brad find so odd about the rainfall?. The state health department received the first payment from the agreement with three major pharmaceutical distributors and Johson & Johnson. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Jason Zimmerman talks...
wearegreenbay.com
Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whby.com
Appleton woman sentenced for restaurant robbery
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend five years in prison for trying to rob a restaurant where she used to work. Melissa Mann is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to five years on extended supervision for Attempted Armed Robbery. Mann pulled a gun on an employee at the...
wiproud.com
Truck driver who drove into home fainted before crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a semi who crashed into a home and killed a baby in Winnebago County fainted due to a medical condition prior to the crash. The report indicates that on July 25, at about 6 p.m., a 63-year-old semi driver from Little Chute was traveling south on i-41 in the town of Vinland when he fainted and traveled into the west ditch.
wearegreenbay.com
Winnebago Co. Sheriff releases report of semi crash that killed toddler, blood sample taken from driver
(WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding the crash that happened on July 25 that resulted in an 8-month-old’s death. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released the Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Accident Report – Tracs crash report form. The document is reportedly intended to collect and report information to the State of Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Father continues to seek justice for loved ones killed in 2020 Lombardi Ave. crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hector Guillen, the father of one of the three victims in the 2020 Lombardi Ave. crash, continues to seek justice ahead of Abdi Ahmed’s sentencing on August 8th. “There’s a moment when the tears suddenly dry up and the soul cries. We cry from...
WSAW
1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police dealing with crossing guard shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just a few weeks until the first day of school, the Green Bay Police Department is hoping the community will step up to help keep children safe by becoming crossing guards. “Every year, we see a shortage of crossing guards. For the last three...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies after going off Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne
WINCHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne Thursday morning. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old Appleton woman, who was not named, was going south on Highway 45 and took the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound. While negotiating the curve she lost control, and her Chevy Silverado went off the south side of the ramp and rolled over.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Details Weekend Rollover Crash
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has released the crash reports from a weekend rollover incident. The report indicates that a vehicle was traveling east on Highway 310 when it crossed over the westbound lane and hit an embankment for a driveway of a residence about half a mile west of Johnston Drive.
Comments / 0