Goshen man arrested in connection to crash that killed husband, wife

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a Taco Bell employee was stabbed on Tuesday night. Police were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of W. Lasalle Avenue just before 7 p.m. to investigate a possible stabbing. As officers were heading to the restaurant, they saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO