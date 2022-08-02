ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Goshen man arrested in connection to crash that killed husband, wife

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash

Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope has a special message for students who returned to the classroom on Friday. New principal at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Goshen Community Schools have a new bus schedule, new principal, and a really cool dual language immersion...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Goshen, IN
Crime & Safety
WNDU

Michiana community remembers Walorski staffers killed in crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Those being remembered in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy on Wednesday are two of Walorski’s staff, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson. Zachery Potts was the District Director for Walorski. Thomson was her Communications Director. Commissioner Andy Kostielney remembered Potts for his dedication. He...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a car crashed into a home in South Bend. It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and West Colfax. A black pick-up was t-boned and pushed into a home on the corner of the intersection. The other vehicle fled the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Goshen News
WNDU

South Bend Police searching for missing 53-year-old man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 53-year-old man. Kevin Davie was last seen near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard on July 15, but his disappearance was just recently reported to the department. Davie is 6′1″ and weighs 240 pounds. He...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Employee hurt after stabbing at Taco Bell in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a Taco Bell employee was stabbed on Tuesday night. Police were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of W. Lasalle Avenue just before 7 p.m. to investigate a possible stabbing. As officers were heading to the restaurant, they saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of man having mental episode

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials in St. Joseph County continue their push for more public awareness regarding mental health. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police near Coquillard Elementary School. Police say Dante Kittrell, 51, was shot after allegedly pointing his gun at officers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Community memorial vigil for Walorski, others on Thursday

There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Vigil held to remember Jackie Walorski, other victims

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for a vigil Thursday to remember the victims in a Wednesday deadly crash: Jackie Walorski, Zach Potts, Emma Thomson and Edith Schmucker. The vigil took place at Jimtown High School. “When Jackie looked at you, she looked with eyes of hope,” said Organizer Tim...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been announced. Walorski died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Three others were killed in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers. According to Palmer Funeral Home, visitation will...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police Department hosts ‘National Night Out’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual community-building campaign promotes relationships between police and the community. On Tuesday, hundreds of community members came out to the South Bend Police Department to enjoy free food, games, and much more. The annual event happens on the first Tuesday of August. The department...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: Sudden cardiac arrest in student athletes

There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy