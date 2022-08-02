Goshen man arrested in connection to crash that killed husband, wife

Read on www.wndu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash
Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope has a special message for students who returned to the classroom on Friday. New principal at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Goshen Community Schools have a new bus schedule, new principal, and a really cool dual language immersion...
WNDU
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
WNDU
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
ELKHART COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a scene that continues to leave many in shock. “It’s something that you never wish for anyone,” a witness told 16 News Now Wednesday night. Four people dead in a fatal car crash including Indiana Representative and South Bend native Jackie...
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee after she died in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday afternoon that also killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Schmucker was the driver of the other vehicle killed in that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Michiana community remembers Walorski staffers killed in crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Those being remembered in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy on Wednesday are two of Walorski’s staff, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson. Zachery Potts was the District Director for Walorski. Thomson was her Communications Director. Commissioner Andy Kostielney remembered Potts for his dedication. He...
WNDU
Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a car crashed into a home in South Bend. It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and West Colfax. A black pick-up was t-boned and pushed into a home on the corner of the intersection. The other vehicle fled the...
WNDU
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
WNDU
Warsaw mayor met with Rep. Jackie Walorski just hours before fatal crash
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Flags are at half staff following in Warsaw Thursday night. It comes one day after Rep. Jackie Walorski was in Warsaw meeting with the Mayor Joe Thallemer just hours before she was killed. There right by her side was Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, her two key aids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and three other people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee....
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing 53-year-old man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 53-year-old man. Kevin Davie was last seen near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard on July 15, but his disappearance was just recently reported to the department. Davie is 6′1″ and weighs 240 pounds. He...
WNDU
Employee hurt after stabbing at Taco Bell in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a Taco Bell employee was stabbed on Tuesday night. Police were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of W. Lasalle Avenue just before 7 p.m. to investigate a possible stabbing. As officers were heading to the restaurant, they saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West.
WNDU
Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of man having mental episode
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials in St. Joseph County continue their push for more public awareness regarding mental health. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police near Coquillard Elementary School. Police say Dante Kittrell, 51, was shot after allegedly pointing his gun at officers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Community memorial vigil for Walorski, others on Thursday
There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
WNDU
Vigil held to remember Jackie Walorski, other victims
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for a vigil Thursday to remember the victims in a Wednesday deadly crash: Jackie Walorski, Zach Potts, Emma Thomson and Edith Schmucker. The vigil took place at Jimtown High School. “When Jackie looked at you, she looked with eyes of hope,” said Organizer Tim...
WNDU
Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been announced. Walorski died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Three others were killed in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers. According to Palmer Funeral Home, visitation will...
WNDU
South Bend Police Department hosts ‘National Night Out’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual community-building campaign promotes relationships between police and the community. On Tuesday, hundreds of community members came out to the South Bend Police Department to enjoy free food, games, and much more. The annual event happens on the first Tuesday of August. The department...
WNDU
Medical Moment: Sudden cardiac arrest in student athletes
There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
WNDU
New daycare at elementary school in Rochester helps faculty, staff members with young children
There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
WNDU
Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
WNDU
Former First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman remembers Jackie Walorski
There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
Comments / 0