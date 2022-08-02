ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Liam O’Neil scores the only goal as Cambridge shock Millwall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ze1jw_0h2Edcig00

Cambridge were the first winners in this season’s Carabao Cup following a 1-0 victory over 10-man Millwall.

Liam O’Neil’s fine low finish from the edge of the box in the 59th minute proved decisive as the Sky Bet League One side knocked Championship opposition out of the competition for the third time in four years.

Millwall’s George Honeyman was sent off for a second yellow card two minutes after the goal, but the Lions still had chances to take the tie to penalties.

Substitute Isaac Olaofe ran onto a defensive mistake but was well denied by goalkeeper Will Mannion, before also heading a free-kick onto the top of the crossbar.

Before O’Neil’s goal, Olaofe had broken clear and fired into the side-netting, and a big chance after 54 minutes ended with Cambridge defender Greg Taylor making a vital flick to head Murray Wallace’s effort over.

All the key activity came in the second half, with headers off target for Millwall’s Ryan Leonard and Shaun Hutchinson following corners the only notable openings before the break.

It was left to O’Neil to hit the winner as Cambridge gained a measure of revenge for being beaten by the same opponent in the second round last season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Norwich sign Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan

Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined Norwich on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old, who spent last season at Cheltenham, making 15 appearances for the Sky Bet League One side, teams up with former Villa boss Dean Smith. “I worked with Dean when he was at Villa and saw what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

David Martindale wants Livingston to ‘kick-start’ season at Dundee United

David Martindale has challenged Livingston to “kick-start” their cinch Premiership campaign away to buoyant Dundee United on Sunday. After last weekend’s spirited display in a 2-1 home defeat by Rangers, the Lions boss is braced for another stern test against a Terrors side who finished fourth under Tam Courts last term and then pulled off a stunning Europa Conference League victory in new boss Jack Ross’s first home game in charge on Thursday.
SOCCER
newschain

Oli Shaw keen for Kilmarnock to capitalise on Rangers’ defeat

Kilmarnock striker Oli Shaw hopes to capitalise on any restlessness among the Rangers fans when he travels to Ibrox on Saturday. Rangers go into the game on the back of a 2-0 Champions League qualifying defeat by Union Saint-Gilloise. They were also behind for most of their opening cinch Premiership...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Mannion
Person
Shaun Hutchinson
Person
Ryan Leonard
Person
George Honeyman
newschain

Jair Tavares suspended as Hibernian host derby rivals Hearts

Hibernian attacker Jair Tavares will sit out Sunday’s cinch Premiership showdown with Hearts at Easter Road as he serves a suspension carried over from his time in Portugal. Paul Hanlon, who underwent knee surgery at the end of last season, could feature in his first competitive game this term after coming through a development team match in midweek.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millwall#Cambridge#Yellow Card#The Sky Bet League#Lions
newschain

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin knows importance of Edinburgh derby

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is determined to show fans that he fully appreciates the meaning of the Edinburgh derby when he turns out at Easter Road on Sunday. The combative Australian quickly adapted to the rivalry as he went through his first season unbeaten against Hibernian. Summer signing Jorge Grant...
WORLD
newschain

Malky Mackay: Ross County well-versed in methods despite summer changes

Ross County are much-changed again this season, but manager Malky Mackay believes their methods are now second nature following his successful debut campaign. Mackay has made 10 summer signings and six of them featured in their opening cinch Premiership defeat by Hearts. The former Watford and Cardiff boss had brought...
SOCCER
newschain

Portsmouth hope Clark Robertson will be fit to face Lincoln

Portsmouth hope to have captain Clark Robertson available again for the Sky Bet League One match against Lincoln. Scottish central defender Robertson missed the opening day 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday because of a foot problem, but has returned to training. Midfielder Louis Thompson is expected to be in contention...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan

Stoke City are emerging as favourites to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer. Liam Delap has been linked with a loan move away from City this summer and Stoke City are now looking to be favourites to sign the player. Manchester City are keen for the player to have some first-team experience but will not let him leave on a permanent deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Marco Silva thinks injured Harry Wilson will be fit for World Cup

Fulham boss Marco Silva believes Wales winger Harry Wilson will recover from his injury in time to play at the World Cup in Qatar. The 25-year-old sustained a knee issue after a clash during his side’s pre-season behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa and is set to spend up to two months on the sidelines, with the World Cup starting on November 21.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Lee Johnson and Hibernian looking to ‘shake it up’ in derby clash

Lee Johnson is adamant there is no chance of new-look Hibernian being daunted by the prospect of facing city rivals Hearts so early in the season. The Easter Road club have been undergoing a period of transition this summer after a grim bottom-six finish last term, with their recently-installed boss adding a host of of new faces over the past couple of months.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy