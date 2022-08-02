ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IFLScience

Lyme Disease Is Having A Huge Surge In Rural Parts Of The US

A stroll through a rural area can be tranquil and wonderous, however, what you may not expect is the risk of Lyme disease. This tickborne disease has seen notable growth in the United States over the last 15 years. A newly released private insurance claims report is the latest to show diagnoses are on the rise, particularly in rural areas.
VERMONT STATE
CNBC

Novavax's new Covid vaccine is perfect for people scared of mRNA tech—but it won't win over the unvaccinated

Unvaccinated Americans will soon be able to opt for a new kind of shot to protect themselves from the ever-evolving Covid-19 virus: the Novavax vaccine. The latecomer Covid shot from Novavax — a biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland — has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics. It uses traditional protein-based technology, unlike its mRNA counterparts. But experts say it still may not convince a large number of unwilling holdouts to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CNET

CDC Recommends Novavax, the 4th COVID Vaccine to Be Authorized

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday for adults who haven't been vaccinated yet. The official sign-off from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky followed an endorsement from the CDC's panel of public heath experts that advise the agency. Novavax is the first protein-based COVID-19...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Florida Ice Cream Company Issues Recall Over Link to Listeria Outbreak

Big Olaf ice cream has been linked to a listeria outbreak that's sickened at least 23 people and resulted in one person's death. The CDC's investigation is ongoing. Listeria infection can be serious for people who are pregnant, older adults, newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems. What it...
FLORIDA STATE

