Judge grants competency evaluation request for Salem man

A former Mahoning County physician has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for illegally prescribing controlled substances resulting in the deaths of two patients. Fifty-eight-year-old Martin Escobar was sentenced on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to 54 counts of illegally providing controlled substances including two counts of distributing controlled substances causing the deaths of two patients and one count of distributing controlled substances to someone under 21 years old.

1 DAY AGO