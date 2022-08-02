Judge grants competency evaluation request for Salem man

Read on www.wytv.com
Police and prosecutor to share in $5.7 million for crime fighting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Valley agencies will share in a $5.7 million grant to help fight crime in Ohio. East Liverpool police are getting $323,413, Salem police are getting $159,704 and the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office is getting $495,151. The money is the sixth round of grants...
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 4, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Hubbard Twp. police arrest suspect in Mercer County robberies
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard Township police arrested a suspect wanted for two robberies Friday morning in Mercer County, one of which resulted in the stabbing of a victim. Hubbard Township Police Chief Ronald Fusco said a BOLO went out for 48-year-old Jason Riley, the suspect accused of...
Salineville man to answer charges Thursday for murder of Hanover woman
A Salineville man is scheduled on Thursday to answer charges outlined in a ten-count indictment accusing him of murdering a Hanover Township woman. Justin Givens, 27 is accused of the shooting death of 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March. He has...
Police look for 3 accused of car break-ins in Austintown
Police are asking for the public's help identifying three people who they say are involved in breaking into vehicles in Austintown.
Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield robberies
A man captured by Hubbard Police is in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in two strong-arm robberies in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with robberies that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
ODOT works on unknown cause of flickering lights in East Liverpool
East Liverpool Police are warning drivers about an issue with street lights.
Mother of baby who tested positive for cocaine indicted
The mother of a baby who tested positive for cocaine in June has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas. According to the indictment, 36-year-old Rose Geisler created "a substantial risk to the health of [her child] by violating a duty of care, protection or support," which is a third degree felony.
Execution of convicted killer Danny Lee Hill faces more roadblocks
Danny Lee Hill's execution remains on hold as another round of appeals makes its way through court.
Ohio man shot by police; homemade bomb found inside house
OHIO- Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Deputies shot a 36-year-old man after a five-hour standoff on Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown, Ohio. According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, police were called to an incident that began between suspect John P. Mozena III and father John P. Mozena II. The father told police that the suspect had shot in his direction […]
New Castle man sentenced in ‘large-scale’ drug ring
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A man from New Castle was sentenced Thursday on federal drug charges.
Man facing gun, DUI charges after Hubbard crash
Police also found a bottle of alcohol and a gun lying on the ground outside the vehicle.
Report: Open fridge, eaten yogurt leads to arrest in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after police say he went inside a stranger’s home and appeared to have helped himself to food and clothes. On Sunday, Austintown police officers responded to a call from a home owner stating that...
Former Lake Milton doctor sentenced to 25 years in prison for causing deaths of two patients
A former Mahoning County physician has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for illegally prescribing controlled substances resulting in the deaths of two patients. Fifty-eight-year-old Martin Escobar was sentenced on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to 54 counts of illegally providing controlled substances including two counts of distributing controlled substances causing the deaths of two patients and one count of distributing controlled substances to someone under 21 years old.
Portage County K-9 helps find methamphetamine during traffic stop
CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed K-9 Hulk and his handler seized methamphetamine and made an arrest after a traffic stop in Charlestown Township. The traffic stop was conducted on SR-5 for a moving violation, said PCSO. Indicators of criminal activity were observed, and...
Masks now required at Kent State’s Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas campuses, locations
Masks are now required indoors at Kent State campuses in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas counties, according to an email sent by the university Friday morning. The decision comes following the respective counties’ move into the CDC’s “high” community level designation for COVID-19. According to the email and previous communications, the university uses the CDC’s community level designations “when making determinations for safety precautions on our campuses.”
Trumbull County Commissioner faces judge at first hearing since arrest
A Trumbull County Commissioner facing a misdemeanor charge of "disturbing a lawful meeting" was in court Thursday. Niki Frenchko was arrested during a July 7th commissioners meeting, after she made comments following a clerk reading aloud a letter that was submitted into the official record. Frenchko was led out of the board room, placed in handcuffs, and charged with the Fourth-Degree misdemeanor. She later plead not guilty to that charge.
Double fires stress Youngstown Fire Dept.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two fires at the same time took up all of the Youngstown Fire Department’s resources Thursday morning. International Association of Firefighters Local 312 President Jon Racco said it put stress on the department. It was hot and humid when firefighters arrived on the scene of an abandoned house fire on Norwood Avenue on Youngstown North Side.
Police respond to reports of ‘satanic’ symbols in cemetery
When police arrived, they saw two symbols spray painted on the roadway.
