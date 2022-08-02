ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County

By Eve Sampson, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January by the attorney general's office on behalf of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and Water Resources Division (WRD).

According to an attorney for the developers, the group had utilized reports from environmental consultants, including an expert opinion that no wetlands were present in the planned development area.

The complaint alleged violations of the wetlands protection portion of the Natural Resources and Environment Protection Act (NREPA) by illegally clearing, grading, and filling nearly 9 acres of wetlands.

A consent judgment was entered in Ingham County 30th Circuit Court on July 28.

The affected area is part of a 25.75-acre property in Clinton Township. The attorney said the group agreed to the settlement and plans to build a residential community on the property outside of the wetland area in the future.

“Wetlands are often referred to as the kidneys of the Great Lakes for the work they do filtering pollutants and protecting water quality,” said EGLE director Liesl Clark in the release, “they provide ecological services and flood control for Michigan residents, and this ruling affirms that individuals cannot simply destroy them without repercussions.”

More information about wetland protection is available here .

