Everything to know about Ohio’s tax-free weekend

Tax-free weekend in Ohio kicks off today; BBB offers best ways to save big
It’s a full-out sprint for parents as they work to stock up on school supplies while battling soaring inflation rates.
Tax-free weekend starts Friday
LIMA — Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday will be from Aug. 5 at 12 a.m. through Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Any clothing item $75 or less, school supplies $20 or less and school instructional materials priced $20 or less will be exempt from sales tax. You may make...
WCPO
Ohio Sales Tax Holiday: What to buy, what not to buy this weekend
MONROE, Ohio — Get ready to shop! Ohio's annual sales tax holiday for 2022 starts Friday August 5th and runs all weekend. With inflation running at 9 percent, and stimulus checks long gone, shoppers like Linda Noyes, who was browsing the Cincinnati Premium Outlets this week, are looking forward to a tax free shopping weekend.
Allowing online renewal of Ohio driver licenses a laudable effort toward customer service: Editorial
A new program the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched last month that allows motorists to renew their driver licenses online is worth crowing about. The program is the latest step taken by Gov. Mike DeWine aimed at reducing the need for Ohioans to make trips to BMV offices and wait in line for services.
Farm and Dairy
Enjoy a free day at one of Ohio’s public shooting ranges Aug. 20
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range Day to gain...
Morning Journal
BBB shares shopping tips for Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend
Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend for school supplies will take place from midnight Aug. 5 to 11:59 p.m. Aug 7 this year. Consumers can purchase clothing, school supplies, and instructional materials free of sales tax during this time, according to a news release from Better Business Bureau. Specifically, this covers individual purchases such as:
wtuz.com
Update to Ohio Benefits Portal
Mary Alice Reporting – Those looking to get information on assistance can now do so through an updated state website. Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services shared details for the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal that can provide information on eligibility for cash assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, or childcare assistance.
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Ironton Tribune
Gov. Mike DeWine: CHIPS will benefit Ohio and America
The action by Congress to officially pass the CHIPS for America Act is the right move for our nation, and it will be transformative for Ohio. This $52 billion investment to domestically produce semiconductor chips on American soil will strengthen our national security, help fuel economic growth, and turn Ohio into a nationwide semiconductor powerhouse. As Intel begins construction in Licking County to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to our state, Ohio is on its way to becoming an indispensable player in the semiconductor industry.
Can't-miss food at the Ohio State Fair
👋 Alissa here. What's a fair without deep-fried goodness?. If you're heading to the Ohio State Fair in its final days — it ends Sunday — bring an empty stomach for these delicious dishes:. 🍗 Shock value: A stuffed turkey leg from Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ.
columbusunderground.com
Treat to Try: Buckeye Bark – The Flat Version of Your Favorite Ohio Treat
Ohio is the state where buckeyes, both the poisonous nut and the delicious candy, are abundant. For those outside the state, the confectionary version is less well-known. Well, relatively unknown. So when a Youngstown, OH native started introducing the buckeye candy treat at fancy catering gigs in Maryland, it created a whole new world of buckeye fans.
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases take a dip after 3-week streak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 27,785 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week for four in a row. The state saw almost 30,000 more people contract the virus last […]
614now.com
Ultra popular Chicago-based hot dog and burger chain eyeing Ohio locations
As a native Chicagoan, Portillo’s was always the holy grail of fast food in my family. From the atmosphere to the quality to the sheer variety of offerings (hot dogs, Burgers and cake shakes), it was a bonafide dinner destination. And now, we here in Central Ohio will likely...
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring Ohio: World's largest geode
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Heineman’s Winery in Put-in-Bay is the oldest family-owned winery in Ohio. However, what lies about 40 feet below the surface draws visitors from around the state. What You Need To Know. The cave was first discovered in 1897 while work was being done on the...
townandtourist.com
20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)
Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio leaders want people living with disabilities to know about a way they can save money without losing out on important federal assistance. An Ohio program that started in 2016, called STABLE accounts, takes $25 to enroll. “It is built to help individuals who are living with disabilities be able to […]
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 27,785 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 4 reported 122,274 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 679 from a week prior. A total of 13,937 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
