Grand Rapids firefighter sets women's state record in challenge

Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
The Hispanic Festival is back in Grand Rapids this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids tradition of more than 40 years is back downtown this weekend. The Hispanic Festival kicks off Friday evening at 5 p.m. in Calder Plaza and will have music, food, vendors and Hispanic culture all weekend long. Entry into the festival is completely...
'Building relationships' | Muskegon Heights hosts mock traffic stop event for young drivers
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police Chief Maurice Sain has seen the videos from across the country of how traffic stops can turn into dangerous situations for both the officers and the people they're pulling over. "A lot of times when you have contact with the police, a lot of...
Paw Paw man charged with arson for Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Paw Paw resident has been charge with arson after setting a Planned Parenthood clinic on fire in Kalamazoo on Sunday, July 31 around 4 p.m. If convicted, the suspect who has been identified as 25-year-old Joshua Brereton, faces up to 20 years in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.
Tree service owner shares his side after complaints of no-shows
On Thursday, owner of J&L Tree Service JD Gibson is speaking out hoping to explain.
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
You can pick your own sunflowers at this West Michigan farm
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local family farm is inviting the community to come explore their sunflower fields. Bremer Produce in Hudsonville is free to enter and flowers are $1 per stem or $10 for a whole bouquet. The family says its a great way to get outside and make...
Crews put out fire at Coopersville business
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Crews put out a fire at Demeester Wood Products on 32nd Avenue near Coopersville Thursday morning. The business owns a large complex of several buildings, one of which was a total loss from the fire, according to officials. Multiple crews were sent to the fire,...
Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon. There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality. Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of...
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Fox17
EGLE confirms blue-green algae presence in Allegan County lake
CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) relayed confirmation of blue-green algae in a Cheshire Township lake Friday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Health officials say EGLE collected samples from three areas on Swan Lake last week. All humans and...
Michigan biking advocacy group demands policy changes after two killed in Ionia County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bicycle advocacy group in Michigan is demanding action following the deadly crash in Ionia County over the weekend. Two bicyclists were killed and three others were severely hurt during a charity ride Saturday, July 30. A 43-year-old woman from Ionia County was arrested and...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Norton Shores park to be treated for invasive insect
One half of Lake Harbor Park will be treated this fall. The other half will be treated next year.
‘We’re running a stomach’: Grand Rapids’ biodigester online
Despite some false starts, the city of Grand Rapids' biodigester is now up and running.
National Night Out takes over West Michigan Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All across the country on Aug. 2, residents and local leaders join together for National Night Out. Residents are encouraged to turn on their porch or other outside lights and spend their time with neighbors. In West Michigan, there are a number of community family-friendly...
'Donut & Beer Fest' returns to Michigan this October
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An event that Homer Simpson would lose his mind over is coming to Battle Creek in October. The Donut & Beer Fest kicked off in 2017 in Kalamazoo and later moved to Columbus, OH in 2021. And now it is back in Michigan, in partnership with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Heavy police presence on Leon Ave. in Lansing
Multiple officers from the Lansing Police Department are at the scene but did not confirm with 6 News what the incident was related to.
