ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids firefighter sets women's state record in challenge

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Volunteers
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Crews put out fire at Coopersville business

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Crews put out a fire at Demeester Wood Products on 32nd Avenue near Coopersville Thursday morning. The business owns a large complex of several buildings, one of which was a total loss from the fire, according to officials. Multiple crews were sent to the fire,...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon. There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality. Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

EGLE confirms blue-green algae presence in Allegan County lake

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) relayed confirmation of blue-green algae in a Cheshire Township lake Friday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Health officials say EGLE collected samples from three areas on Swan Lake last week. All humans and...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy