Read on www.kfyrtv.com
Related
KFYR-TV
Minot leaders making public record changes
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot city leaders want to get rid of a city ordinance that allows removing disciplinary action from an employee’s record. City ordinances state that a written reprimand can be removed from an employee’s record after one year, and more serious punishments after five years.
KFYR-TV
Railway Avenue closed in Minot on and off for three years
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Railway Avenue is shut down between 4th Street and 27th Street in Minot, and that might become a common sight over the next couple years. The road is closed for work on the phase 5 flood protection project. This stage is expected to last into the winter this year, and Public Works staff expect the road will be closed several more times over the next three years.
KFYR-TV
Esoterica in downtown Minot closing after 30 years
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the staples of downtown Minot is closing its doors after three decades of serving the community. Betty Fedorchak has made the decision to close the boutique Esoterica and retire. Fedorchak was born in Ireland and moved to the United States in 1967. She...
KFYR-TV
Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Central Cab Company in Minot will be closing permanently later this month, according to a post Wednesday on the company’s Facebook page. The post indicates the taxi service in Minot will cease operating Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. The post said in the post...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Big Act Postpones Minot, North Dakota’s Norsk Hostfest
The Hostfest can't seem to catch a break after a 2-year hiatus.
KFYR-TV
Berthold Police assisting community with school supplies, food ahead of school year
BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) – School is starting in a couple of weeks and the Berthold Police Department is helping families in need of school supplies. Law enforcement is helping obtain any needed school supplies for the families that may not be able to afford them. In the towns of...
KFYR-TV
Salmon Season at Lake Sakakawea
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Salmon fishing season has officially begun at Lake Sakakawea this year. In September, the Salmon like to move to more shallow waters to spawn. They can be caught from shore with a crankbait and a bobber with a worm on it. Nearly 480,000 salmon were...
Ward county serious injury crash
The Kenworth truck, driven by a 62-year-old man from Bismarck, hit the driver's side of the Ford, driven by a 19-year-old man from Dunseith.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
North Dakota State Fair sees slight attendance increase in 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota State Fair saw an overall increase in attendance from year to year. Leadership with the State Fair said 314,271 people attended this year’s fair. That’s a slight increase of 3,586 attendees over the 2021 state fair. This year’s fair featured...
KFYR-TV
Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A 19-year-old Dunseith man was seriously hurt in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Highways 83 and 23 Thursday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The patrol said the man was headed eastbound on 23 in a compact SVU shortly after...
valleynewslive.com
Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lady A concerts scheduled to take place next month in the area are no longer happening. The group posted on social media that they’ll be postponed, as its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety”. Lady A...
North Dakota State Fair – Nelly – “Must Be The Alcohol”
If Nelly writes a sequel song to his hit 'Ride Wit Me' will he sing "Must be the alcohol?" Just one week after Kid Rock's shocking disappointment at the North Dakota State Fair, disaster almost struck again. Regardless of who made the official "Let's cancel this show" decision a week ago last Friday, NDSF was reeling from the bad press already after dealing with 18,000 plus concert-goers' reactions when they heard the sudden announcement that the Kid Rock concert was canceled (due to fear of weather turning worse ). TMZ took great joy in doing what they do best, blowing things way out of proportion - the rest of the country was convinced Minot had experienced some kind of monstrous riot. Watching several videos from those that were in the crowd, there were some that were out of control - throwing cups of beer onto the stage, foul language being shouted out everywhere, and emotions definitely were tested. Nothing close to anything out of control though.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Lady A no longer performing at Norsk Høstfest
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Norsk Høstfest has lost a second major performer for its 2022 festival after Lady A announced Thursday they would be postponing their tour for the rest of the year. The group posted on social media that its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on...
KFYR-TV
Minot State names softball assistant coach, no word on head coach replacement
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State named the first member of a refreshed softball coaching staff Wednesday. Chelsea Holliday joined the team earlier this month, the statement said. Holliday spent the previous three seasons as a graduate assistant at Grambling University, an NCAA Division I school in Louisiana. “From...
Comments / 0