Hy-Vee finalizing plans for grocery store in Fishers

An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
Fox 59
40% off Donatos Pizza online orders through Sunday
FISHERS, Ind. — Indy Now’s Jillian Deam recently headed out to Fishers to celebrate the grand opening a new Donatos Pizza location. But Donatos is in the middle of a even bigger celebration: the grand reopening of all 20 Central Indiana Donatos locations under the ownership of Jordan Hospitality Group.
Fox 59
Celebrating IPA Day with Noblesville’s Primeval Brewing
INDIANAPOLIS — After 20 combined years of homebrewing, Nathan Compton and Tim Palmer decided it was time to abandon their 9-to-5 lives and bring craft beer to the market. Primeval Brewing opened in November 2019, right before the pandemic began, but they made it through and they’re still going strong almost three years later. The European-inspired craft brewery is located about a half-mile from the Noblesville Square at 960 Logan St., Suite 100.
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
Fox 59
Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence
GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
Edwards Drive-In working exclusively from food truck after January restaurant closure
INDIANAPOLIS — A famous flavor on Indy’s southeast side can now be found anywhere. “We feature the breaded tenderloin, like we always have, our hand-dipped onion rings and our bottled root beer," said Edwards Drive-In co-owner Jeff Edwards. His restaurant was not able to survive the pandemic and...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? BreadWorks at Broad Ripple
A popular place for fresh bread, bagels, and more in Greencastle rolls into Indianapolis. And one of Indianapolis’ preeminent chefs helped inspire it to happen. For more information on Breadworks Broad Ripple, click here.
Current Publishing
Noblesville company strikes deal with Sam’s Club
When Jennifer Wiese started baking healthy snacks in her kitchen in 2008, she had no idea that the endeavor would eventually lead to a deal with Sam’s Club and Walmart. Her company, Bee Free, recently received a “golden ticket” at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. The...
Fox 59
Noblesville Street Dance tapping into this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS- If you like to dance, Noblesville is the place to be this weekend. There are several events happening there that will have you tapping your feet. Kate Baker, Executive Director of Noblesville main street and Robyn Wilson, Owner of Noble Coffee and Tea joined FOX59 Morning News on Thursday to talk about events happening this weekend.
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
Fox 59
Meet Mike G, Indy food and lifestyle influencer
INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Gillis, aka Mike G, has made a name for himself around town helping people figure out where to eat and what to do. Originally from Northwest Indiana, Gillis moved to Indy to attend IUPUI, graduating with a marketing degree from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
Fox 59
House fire at Royal Lake Circle in Indianapolis
Slain Hoosier officers honored during some National …. Noblesville firefighters help hot air balloon that …. What happened to Rodney Mitchell? Police continue …. Fishers homeowner recounts moments gunshots hit cars, …. Attorney Ralph Staples explains sentencing in Indiana. Elwood Shooting Suspect: Attorneys explain sentencing …. Yoga studio thefts in...
wyrz.org
Brownsburg Resident Among Gov. Holcomb Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:. Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company. Commission for Higher Education. The governor made three...
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
The Cradle at Monon 30 opens on Indianapolis' north side
Where the Monon Trail meets 30th Street on the near north side of Indianapolis, a new outdoor entertainment venue is open.
Fox 59
SEE IT: World’s largest QR code created on Indiana farm helps support military
FARMLAND, Ind. — From farm to table is the saying, right?. Chalfant Family Farms, located in Farmland, Indiana, carefully planted in May 2022 to form a unique crop design, the world’s largest QR code. The QR code creation supports Yuengling’s Stars and Stripes program and the farming community....
