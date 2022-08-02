ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Astros introduce Trey Mancini after trade with Baltimore Orioles

KHOU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. After playing out his rookie contract with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Rogers signed with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad for the 2020 season. He made his active debut for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2021 season and finished the year with 30 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown.
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
HOUSTON, TX

