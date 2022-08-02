Latest numbers, August 2nd

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – No major changes in Broome County COVID-19 numbers during this first week of August.

249 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 52 of them new.

There are currently 50 people hospitalized.

The number of deaths remains at 536.

