Proposition Public Safety: hopes to hire and retain

JOPLIN, Mo. – Today, residents of Joplin will vote on a higher property tax to help the Joplin Police and Fire Departments retain officers and increase hiring.

You can find results to the proposition as they come in below. You can also find more Aug. 2, 2022, election results here .

PRESIDING COMMISSIONER

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT JUDGE DIVISION 6

COUNTY AUDITOR

CARTHAGE PERFORMING ARTS

Shall school issue bonds for $18mil for construction to adding a performing arts center?

PROPOSITION PUBLIC SAFETY

To improve funding for Joplin Police and Fire services through proposed property tax?

JOPLIN COMMITTEEMAN

