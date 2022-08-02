Proposition Public Safety: hopes to hire and retain
JOPLIN, Mo. – Today, residents of Joplin will vote on a higher property tax to help the Joplin Police and Fire Departments retain officers and increase hiring.
KOAM’s Janna Hautala reports.
You can find results to the proposition as they come in below. You can also find more Aug. 2, 2022, election results here .
PRESIDING COMMISSIONER
REPUBLICAN JASPER COUNTY, MO
- John Bartosh Winner 57.3% 8,682
- Mike Robertson 42.7% 6,470
ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT JUDGE DIVISION 6
REPUBLICAN JASPER COUNTY, MO
- Luke Boyer Winner 41.0% 6,403
- Sarah Luce Reeder 30.1% 4,696
- Nicole M. Carlton 28.9% 4,513
COUNTY AUDITOR
REPUBLICAN JASPER COUNTY, MO
- Sarah D. Hoover Winner 65.9% 10,080
- Eugene (Gene) M. Mense III 34.1% 5,205
CARTHAGE PERFORMING ARTS
Shall school issue bonds for $18mil for construction to adding a performing arts center?
- YES 52.5% 2,474
- NO Winner 47.5% 2,238
PROPOSITION PUBLIC SAFETY
To improve funding for Joplin Police and Fire services through proposed property tax?
- NO Winner 56.4% 4,643
- YES 43.6% 3,586
JOPLIN COMMITTEEMAN
REPUBLICAN JASPER COUNTY, MO
- Richard (Preston) Rouse Winner 66.2% 208
- Mark Strunk 33.8% 106
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 1