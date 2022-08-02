ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Proposition Public Safety: hopes to hire and retain

By Stacie Strader
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – Today, residents of Joplin will vote on a higher property tax to help the Joplin Police and Fire Departments retain officers and increase hiring.

KOAM’s Janna Hautala reports.

You can find results to the proposition as they come in below. You can also find more Aug. 2, 2022, election results here .

PRESIDING COMMISSIONER

REPUBLICAN JASPER COUNTY, MO

  • John Bartosh Winner 57.3% 8,682
  • Mike Robertson 42.7% 6,470
15,152 Last updated: August 5, 2022 1:29 PM 1:29 PM CDT

ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT JUDGE DIVISION 6

REPUBLICAN JASPER COUNTY, MO

  • Luke Boyer Winner 41.0% 6,403
  • Sarah Luce Reeder 30.1% 4,696
  • Nicole M. Carlton 28.9% 4,513
15,612 Last updated: August 5, 2022 1:29 PM 1:29 PM CDT

COUNTY AUDITOR

REPUBLICAN JASPER COUNTY, MO

  • Sarah D. Hoover Winner 65.9% 10,080
  • Eugene (Gene) M. Mense III 34.1% 5,205
15,285 Last updated: August 5, 2022 1:29 PM 1:29 PM CDT

CARTHAGE PERFORMING ARTS

Shall school issue bonds for $18mil for construction to adding a performing arts center?

  • YES 52.5% 2,474
  • NO Winner 47.5% 2,238
4,712 Last updated: August 5, 2022 1:29 PM 1:29 PM CDT

PROPOSITION PUBLIC SAFETY

To improve funding for Joplin Police and Fire services through proposed property tax?

  • NO Winner 56.4% 4,643
  • YES 43.6% 3,586
8,229 Last updated: August 5, 2022 1:29 PM 1:29 PM CDT

JOPLIN COMMITTEEMAN

REPUBLICAN JASPER COUNTY, MO

  • Richard (Preston) Rouse Winner 66.2% 208
  • Mark Strunk 33.8% 106
314 Last updated: August 5, 2022 1:29 PM 1:29 PM CDT

Four States Home Page

Residents allow Marian Days campers on their property

CARTHAGE, Mo. — With tens of thousands expected to attend this weekend’s Marian Days festival in Carthage, Missouri, hotel rooms go fast. The only alternative left is to camp out. In fact, many of those who come from all over the country to attend Marian Days, prefer to camp. Most Carthage residents who live near […]
CARTHAGE, MO
Four States Home Page

RV park quickly fills up for Marian Days

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A large RV park, built just for Marian Days, filled up quickly with those staying in comfort at the four-day festival. Located just two blocks to the south of the Congregation grounds, an RV park with water, sewer and electrical hook-up was built for the sole purpose of accommodating those attending Marian […]
CARTHAGE, MO
fortscott.biz

Update on Jail Staff Shortage

On June 16, 2022, Bourbon County Jail Administrator Bob Reed announced that inmates are being sent to other counties, because of staffing shortages. On that day he announced that approximately 56 inmates out of 65 are being housed elsewhere, with a cost to the county of $40 per day per inmate.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
KOLR10 News

Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

Missing child from Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Explainer: See Sample Ballots in Missouri; Joplin Proposition Public Safety is for city of Joplin residents only

JOPLIN, Mo. —The 2022 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.  Registered voters will vote for their party of choice to determine nominations for the final elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The sample ballot from Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis can be viewed below, scroll through the window, there are 33 pages. Not all pages apply to...
JOPLIN, MO
Rear-ended at highway speed, car is smashed as pickup overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 6:15 a.m. reports of a two-vehicle crash at 7th and Central City, west of Joplin alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded.  Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene Tpr J.D. Fischer of Troop D tells us both vehicles were...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
