Kansas votes on amendment that could lead to tighter abortion laws

Son of former Louisiana governor Buddy Roemer and chairman of G2 Net-Zero Chas Roemer speaks on his late father as well as the importance of the use of energy sources with less carbon. Longtime journalist and Los Angeles native John Burke reflects on the life and career of American sportscaster Vin Scully amid his recent passing. Newscaster Valentina Wilson talks about her years in the journalism and reporting industry as well as her upcoming event "The Shades of Success". For invitations and information go to www.theshadesofsuccess.net or email at theshadesofsuccess@gmail.com.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO