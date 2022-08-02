Kansas votes on amendment that could lead to tighter abortion laws

Read on www.wrkf.org
wrkf.org
Voters in Kansas want to keep abortion rights in place
Voters in Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a ballot initiative that would have allowed lawmakers to restrict or ban abortion. The state’s constitution guarantees the right to abortion — and the vote shows Kansans want that right to remain. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Kansas News Service political...
wrkf.org
Primary election results roll in from Arizona, Missouri and Michigan
In Arizona, the Republican primary for the governor’s race is still too close to call. On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has won. Mark Finchem, who denies the results of the 2020 election, won the GOP primary for secretary of state. Blake Masters, endorsed by former...
wrkf.org
As Indiana moves to ban abortions, baby boxes in the state increase
Indiana is installing boxes in which newborns can be anonymously surrendered, usually at a fire station. Baby boxes have seen a surge in use and more are planned as Indiana moves to ban abortions. WFYI’s Jill Sheridan reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
wrkf.org
Wednesday, August 3rd: Chas Roemer, John Burke, Valentina Wilson
Son of former Louisiana governor Buddy Roemer and chairman of G2 Net-Zero Chas Roemer speaks on his late father as well as the importance of the use of energy sources with less carbon. Longtime journalist and Los Angeles native John Burke reflects on the life and career of American sportscaster Vin Scully amid his recent passing. Newscaster Valentina Wilson talks about her years in the journalism and reporting industry as well as her upcoming event "The Shades of Success". For invitations and information go to www.theshadesofsuccess.net or email at theshadesofsuccess@gmail.com.
