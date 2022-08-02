ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas votes on amendment that could lead to tighter abortion laws

By Danielle Kurtzleben
wrkf.org
 3 days ago
Read on www.wrkf.org

Comments / 0

Related
wrkf.org

Voters in Kansas want to keep abortion rights in place

Voters in Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a ballot initiative that would have allowed lawmakers to restrict or ban abortion. The state’s constitution guarantees the right to abortion — and the vote shows Kansans want that right to remain. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Kansas News Service political...
KANSAS STATE
wrkf.org

Primary election results roll in from Arizona, Missouri and Michigan

In Arizona, the Republican primary for the governor’s race is still too close to call. On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has won. Mark Finchem, who denies the results of the 2020 election, won the GOP primary for secretary of state. Blake Masters, endorsed by former...
ARIZONA STATE
wrkf.org

As Indiana moves to ban abortions, baby boxes in the state increase

Indiana is installing boxes in which newborns can be anonymously surrendered, usually at a fire station. Baby boxes have seen a surge in use and more are planned as Indiana moves to ban abortions. WFYI’s Jill Sheridan reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
INDIANA STATE
wrkf.org

Wednesday, August 3rd: Chas Roemer, John Burke, Valentina Wilson

Son of former Louisiana governor Buddy Roemer and chairman of G2 Net-Zero Chas Roemer speaks on his late father as well as the importance of the use of energy sources with less carbon. Longtime journalist and Los Angeles native John Burke reflects on the life and career of American sportscaster Vin Scully amid his recent passing. Newscaster Valentina Wilson talks about her years in the journalism and reporting industry as well as her upcoming event "The Shades of Success". For invitations and information go to www.theshadesofsuccess.net or email at theshadesofsuccess@gmail.com.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy