Kansas votes on amendment that could lead to tighter abortion laws

Demand for abortion procedures surges in Colorado post-Roe
Colorado has become a haven for abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Providers there are seeing a sharp rise in out-of-state patients, including some facing desperate circumstances. KUNC’s Robyn Vincent reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more,...
Illinois geography plays a role in who gets lung cancer
Lung cancer rates in central and southern Illinois are double those in the Chicagoland region, according to the American Lung Association. Kristina Hamilton, who is advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Illinois, said smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer in the state. ”The smoking rates are...
There's a spotlight on the primary for AG in Arizona because of abortion
PHOENIX — There is a lot of confusion around what is legal in Arizona when it comes to abortion after Roe v. Wade. Arizona has an abortion law dating back to the 1800s, decades before it became a state. A debate around that law has moved the race for state attorney general into the spotlight.
Regulatory work behind 1 million EV push in full swing in Illinois
Ten months after Illinois lawmakers passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act which set a goal of putting 1 million electric vehicles on state roads by the end of the decade, state agencies are engaged in a flurry of regulatory planning aimed at meeting those goals. The effort to electrify...
Jesse White to be State Fair Twilight Parade Grand Marshal
As he prepares to end his record run as Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White will be honored as the Illinois State Fair kicks off. White, who was first elected in 1998, had previously announced he won’t seek another term this year. The Democrat is the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois history. He also spent 16 years in the Illinois General Assembly.
Pritzker highlights Rebuild Illinois funding for Cahokia Heights sewers, Rend Lake Resort
When state lawmakers voted on bipartisan lines in 2019 to double Illinois’ motor fuel tax and raise several driving-related fees, it laid the groundwork for a $45 billion infrastructure plan, the largest in Illinois’ history and the first in nearly a decade. The plan, spanning six years, dedicates...
'I feed people, that's my heart.' One Kentucky chef delivers food and hope to flood victims
More than 1,300 people have been rescued from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky that’s killed at least 37. Now the region is in a heat wave — making rescue difficult and putting vulnerable people, many without shelter, water or electricity, at further risk. One of the bright spots in this grim story has been the national response — donations are pouring in, mostly financial.
