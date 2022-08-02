Read on www.journal-advocate.com
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado Republicans accuse Polis of electioneering with TABOR rebate letter
The head of the Colorado Republican Party filed a campaign finance complaint Thursday over a letter Gov. Jared Polis is sending to residents along with their tax rebate checks. Polis, a Democrat, is seeking re-election this November. On Wednesday, he and other Democrats announced that Colorado taxpayers should be receiving...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
The results are in — again: Tina Peters lost her GOP primary election for secretary of state nomination
A recount of votes in the GOP primary for Colorado secretary of state shows what election officials knew to be true from the first round of counting: Tina Peters, an election denier, did not come close to winning her primary election. The results affirmed what county clerks initially reported: Peters...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado sees “substantial” drop in COVID hospitalizations after long plateau
Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to have finally come off their plateau, dropping 14% from the previous week. As of Tuesday afternoon, 268 people were hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, down from 313 a week earlier. Hospitalizations had been roughly level since mid-June, bouncing between 300 and 325. The drop is...
