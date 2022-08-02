ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunenburg, MA

75-year-old attacked by pit bull in critical condition after receiving hundreds of stitches

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrP31_0h2EbqlC00

LUNENBURG, Mass. — The 75-year-old man attacked by a dog in Lunenburg remains in critical condition after receiving hundreds of stitches.

Wayne Comeau, the husband of the town’s animal control officer, is currently on a respirator at UMass Memorial in Worcester to rest his lungs.

According to a family member, he also has broken bones on his fingers and hand.

The attack happened on Monday at the couple’s home, which serves as Lunenburg’s animal control facility.

A family member told Boston 25 News Tuesday that it took doctors five hours to stitch up the wounds on Comeau’s body following the attack that lasted for 30 agonizing minutes.

A responding Lunenburg officer shot and killed the pit bull to stop the attack.

That dog came in as a stray on Thursday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lunenburg, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

N.H. AG: Murders of Northfield mom and two sons, not random

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — In NH, authorities say this week’s murder of a young Northfield mother and her two sons was not random. On Wednesday morning, shortly after 11:30, police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, inside their home at 56 Wethersfield Drive.
NORTHFIELD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pit Bull#Stitches#Violent Crime#Umass Memorial#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston

Sharon crash kills 24-year-old, hospitalizes two other drivers

The crash remains under investigation. A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Sharon Thursday evening resulted in the death of one of the drivers involved. At approximately 7:44 p.m., troopers responded to the crash, which occurred near Exit 17, state police said. The man killed was Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24,...
SHARON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials identify mom and 2 young children found dead in NH home, rule their deaths homicides

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The deaths of a woman and her two young sons have been ruled homicides, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday. Law enforcement officials were called to a home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call for service. Once on scene, officers located the bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Turnto10.com

Mansfield man dies in highway rollover crash

(WJAR) — A Mansfield man died in a crash involving three cars in Sharon, Massachusetts on Thursday night. State police said 24-year-old Jordan McGrath-Edlund was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed and apparently hit two cars, causing all three to roll over. Officials said McGrath-Edlund was...
MANSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
whdh.com

GoFundMe started for Lunenburg dog attack victim

LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A friend of the victim who suffered a dog attack in Lunenburg on Monday has started a GoFundMe to raise money for medical expenses as the victim begins his recovery process. The friend, who identifies herself as Mary Murray Letourneau in the GoFundMe post, explained that...
LUNENBURG, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Motorized glider crash lands in Westminster, pilot hospitalized

WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is recovering after his motorized glider was forced to crash land at a golf course, according to police in Westminster. Officials said a local 59-year-old man was flying his aircraft in the area of the Woods of Westminster golf course along with two other flyers when the crash happened.
WESTMINSTER, MA
WCVB

Cat found unharmed after Chelsea fire

Crews battled a large fire at a Chelsea, Massachusetts, triple-decker overnight. Chelsea Fire got the call shortly after 1 a.m. from the building at 5 John St., which is a large, wood-frame structure with 12 units.
CHELSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
112K+
Followers
120K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy