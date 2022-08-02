75-year-old attacked by pit bull in critical condition after receiving hundreds of stitches
LUNENBURG, Mass. — The 75-year-old man attacked by a dog in Lunenburg remains in critical condition after receiving hundreds of stitches.
Wayne Comeau, the husband of the town’s animal control officer, is currently on a respirator at UMass Memorial in Worcester to rest his lungs.
According to a family member, he also has broken bones on his fingers and hand.
The attack happened on Monday at the couple’s home, which serves as Lunenburg’s animal control facility.
A family member told Boston 25 News Tuesday that it took doctors five hours to stitch up the wounds on Comeau’s body following the attack that lasted for 30 agonizing minutes.
A responding Lunenburg officer shot and killed the pit bull to stop the attack.
That dog came in as a stray on Thursday.
