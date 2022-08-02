ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

National Night Out on the Central Coast

By Derrick Ow
 3 days ago
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION)- A community tradition returns to the Central Coast on Tuesday. National Night Out takes place in neighborhoods throughout the country on the first Tuesday in August.

Here is where you can find what cities are participating and where you can meet your local law enforcement agencies.

MONTEREY COUNTY

Salinas : Salinas PD will be at multiple locations throughout the city starting at 3 p.m. The following sites are listed here.

El Dorado Park at 1655 El Dorado Drive from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Firehouse Recreation Center at 1330 E. Alisal Street from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Breadbox Recreation Center at 745 N. Sanborn Road from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Central Park at 420 Central Avenue from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Prunedale: Monterey County Sheriff's Office will be at Prunetree Shopping Center between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. They will have food and drinks, giveaways, and crime prevention information available. CHP, AMR, and Animal services will also be at the shopping center and have information available.

The Sheriff's Office will also have their SWAT Bearcat, K-9 unit, and Mounted Unit. Plus, they will show the equipment that search and rescue and bomb squad teams use.

Marina: Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto and Marina PD will be in the lower parking lot area of the Marina Public Safety Building located at Palm Avenue and Elm Street. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be FREE raffles and FREE hot dogs along with FREE entertainment. The public will have the opportunity to meet Marina Police officers and even have the chance to dunk one of them in a dunk tank. Marina FD will also be there showing off their new fire engine at the event as well.

Seaside : Seaside PD will be on the City Hall Lawn at 440 Harcourt Ave. Their event will have public safety vehicles, representatives from different organizations, music, activities, raffles, food and more. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Pacific Grove : Pacific Grove PD will be at Caledonia Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will have their patrol vehicles at the park. There will be hot dogs, music, booths, and giveaways! Other community groups will be at the event as well.

South Monterey County

Gonzales : Gonzales PD will host their event at the police station on 109 Fourth St. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be food, games and prizes.

Soledad : Soledad PD will host their event at the Soledad Community Center at 560 N. Walker Dr. Their event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will have hot dogs, a DJ and raffle prizes. Bring the kids as Chase and Skye from "Paw Patrol" will be there to take photos.

Greenfield: Greenfield PD will have their event at the Greenfield Village at the Gazebo. There will be hot dogs, music and tons of fun for the family. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

King City : King City PD and Fire Department will be hosting their event at the Fire Station at 422 Bassett St. The event will include public information, tours, music, bounce houses, raffle prizes and free hot dogs barbequed by local police officers and firefighters. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office: Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office will be at three events this year. There will be food and games at all three locations. Here are the locations that they will be at.

Mesa Village Park, 790 Green Valley Rd, Watsonville, CA 95076 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.

Canterbury Apartments, 151 Canterbury Dr. Aptos, CA, 95003 3:00p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Boulder Creek Service Center, 13210 Central Ave, Boulder Creek, CA 95006, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Capitola : The Capitola Police Officers Association will be hosting their event at Jade Street Park from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be local and emergency vehicles on display. Residents will be able to meet police officers, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers. There will be free food, drinks and snacks. Kids will be able to play in the kid's zone.

Santa Cruz: Santa Cruz PD will have an open house event at their headquarters located at 155 Center St. Santa Cruz Fire Department, CHP- Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Regional 9-1-1, UC Santa Cruz Police Department and other public safety agencies will participate in the open house event, which features activities for kids and adults, station tours, and live demonstrations. Plus, free popcorn and cotton candy.

You can take a tour of the police department and take a look inside the police department.

Scotts Valley: Scotts Valley PD and Fire will be at MacDorsa Park on Civic Center Drive. Hot dogs, popcorn, swag, local business booths, games, tours of the police and fire departments, demonstrations by the SVPD K9 program and the Scotts Valley Fire Department will be there.

San Benito County

Hollister: The San Benito County Sheriff's Office and Hollister PD will be hosting their event in Downtown Hollister from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be some giveaways and residents taking their strategic planning survey.

Silicon Valley

First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County

PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

City of Watsonville gears up for the long-awaited Strawberry Festival

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Come Friday, the annual Strawberry Festival in Watsonville will be returning. The 3-day festival celebrates the largest crop in the Pajaro Valley. On Thursday, the city started shutting down streets for crews to start gearing up. The festival first started back in 1994, but it was...
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
pajaronian.com

Volunteers clear truckloads of trash from Pajaro River

WATSONVILLE—Armed with grabbers, cans, garbage bags and gloves, more than 25 volunteers gathered at Murphy Crossing Road early on July 29 for a community cleanup of a portion of the Pajaro River on the outskirts of Watsonville. The volunteers picked up plastic, cans, bottles, mattresses, tires, pallets, pieces of...
Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that 6,811 people are currently without power in the Seaside and Marina areas. The outages were first reported at 9:17 a.m., and there is no known cause yet. Power is estimated to be restored at 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E. This is a developing story. The post Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City Council voted 5-1-1 not to pursue a Homekey Project, according to Pacific Grove councilman Luke Coletti. The primary reason is the recent State Water Control Resources Control Board letter that dismissed the application by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District to modify the cease and desist order against The post Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’ appeared first on KION546.
kymkemp.com

Cultivator in Monterey County Caught Growing Cannabis Disguised as Hemp

Wildlife officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently shut down an illegal cannabis operation in southern Monterey County. Like many other illicit grows in California, the operators were circumventing state laws that are designed protect native plants, fish and wildlife. During the week of July 18,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

National Night Out 2022 – Los Banos continues safe, annual tradition

National Night Out (NNO) is a nationwide community event that has been held in the early evening on the first Tuesday in August at local communities across the U.S. since 1984. NNO is a well-organized “annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie”. To that end, NNO has been a long-standing tradition in Los Banos and the Los Banos Police Department teams up with local businesses and organizations to provide the local population a fun night out. This Los Banos ‘party’ is held at the confluence of the streets near city hall and the police department where the festivities begin with a locally popular band performing and continue with a food truck throwdown and various side activities on both streets. Finally, the event culminates with a free raffle of high-value brand-new prizes donated by local businesses.
LOS BANOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task force served three warrants that led to the arrest of three and recovery of four pistols and one semi-automatic assault rifle on Thursday. The day started at 5 a.m. on the 300 block of Ayrshire Way in Gonzales. Officers found two loaded and unregistered Polymer 80 semiautomatic The post Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
benitolink.com

Don’t Dump on San Benito group holds information forum

Nearly two dozen people came to the Don't Dump on San Benito forum to hear about the county's move to expand the John Smith Landfill. Photo by John Chadwell. Maureen Nelson said people need to send their concerns about the landfill to the county as soon as possible. Photo by John Chadwell.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Police identify mother killed on Highway 1, questions still remain

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police are investigating a crash that killed a 23-year-old mother. It happened early Thursday morning at the intersection of River Street and where Highway 1 becomes a city street. The woman was identified as Midori Montalvo of Santa Cruz. She was crossing the...
