National Night Out on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION)- A community tradition returns to the Central Coast on Tuesday. National Night Out takes place in neighborhoods throughout the country on the first Tuesday in August.

Here is where you can find what cities are participating and where you can meet your local law enforcement agencies.

MONTEREY COUNTY

Salinas : Salinas PD will be at multiple locations throughout the city starting at 3 p.m. The following sites are listed here.

El Dorado Park at 1655 El Dorado Drive from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Firehouse Recreation Center at 1330 E. Alisal Street from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Breadbox Recreation Center at 745 N. Sanborn Road from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Central Park at 420 Central Avenue from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Prunedale: Monterey County Sheriff's Office will be at Prunetree Shopping Center between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. They will have food and drinks, giveaways, and crime prevention information available. CHP, AMR, and Animal services will also be at the shopping center and have information available.

The Sheriff's Office will also have their SWAT Bearcat, K-9 unit, and Mounted Unit. Plus, they will show the equipment that search and rescue and bomb squad teams use.

Marina: Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto and Marina PD will be in the lower parking lot area of the Marina Public Safety Building located at Palm Avenue and Elm Street. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be FREE raffles and FREE hot dogs along with FREE entertainment. The public will have the opportunity to meet Marina Police officers and even have the chance to dunk one of them in a dunk tank. Marina FD will also be there showing off their new fire engine at the event as well.

Seaside : Seaside PD will be on the City Hall Lawn at 440 Harcourt Ave. Their event will have public safety vehicles, representatives from different organizations, music, activities, raffles, food and more. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Pacific Grove : Pacific Grove PD will be at Caledonia Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will have their patrol vehicles at the park. There will be hot dogs, music, booths, and giveaways! Other community groups will be at the event as well.

South Monterey County

Gonzales : Gonzales PD will host their event at the police station on 109 Fourth St. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be food, games and prizes.

Soledad : Soledad PD will host their event at the Soledad Community Center at 560 N. Walker Dr. Their event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will have hot dogs, a DJ and raffle prizes. Bring the kids as Chase and Skye from "Paw Patrol" will be there to take photos.

Greenfield: Greenfield PD will have their event at the Greenfield Village at the Gazebo. There will be hot dogs, music and tons of fun for the family. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

King City : King City PD and Fire Department will be hosting their event at the Fire Station at 422 Bassett St. The event will include public information, tours, music, bounce houses, raffle prizes and free hot dogs barbequed by local police officers and firefighters. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office: Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office will be at three events this year. There will be food and games at all three locations. Here are the locations that they will be at.

Mesa Village Park, 790 Green Valley Rd, Watsonville, CA 95076 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.

Canterbury Apartments, 151 Canterbury Dr. Aptos, CA, 95003 3:00p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Boulder Creek Service Center, 13210 Central Ave, Boulder Creek, CA 95006, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Capitola : The Capitola Police Officers Association will be hosting their event at Jade Street Park from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be local and emergency vehicles on display. Residents will be able to meet police officers, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers. There will be free food, drinks and snacks. Kids will be able to play in the kid's zone.

Santa Cruz: Santa Cruz PD will have an open house event at their headquarters located at 155 Center St. Santa Cruz Fire Department, CHP- Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Regional 9-1-1, UC Santa Cruz Police Department and other public safety agencies will participate in the open house event, which features activities for kids and adults, station tours, and live demonstrations. Plus, free popcorn and cotton candy.

You can take a tour of the police department and take a look inside the police department.

Scotts Valley: Scotts Valley PD and Fire will be at MacDorsa Park on Civic Center Drive. Hot dogs, popcorn, swag, local business booths, games, tours of the police and fire departments, demonstrations by the SVPD K9 program and the Scotts Valley Fire Department will be there.

San Benito County

Hollister: The San Benito County Sheriff's Office and Hollister PD will be hosting their event in Downtown Hollister from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be some giveaways and residents taking their strategic planning survey.

