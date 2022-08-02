ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Biltmore Fashion Park to welcome 5 new retailers

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgC1i_0h2EbHJ700

Biltmore Fashion Park announced a slate of five new retailers and restaurants joining the iconic outdoor center, including Anthropologie.
which will open later this year.

Anthropologie is a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination with an assortment of clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture and home décor. The brand operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Other names are also coming soon to Biltmore Fashion Park.

Ambrogio15, the first Arizona location which serves Milan-inspired gourmet pizza, Madison Reed Hair Color Bar — the second Phoenix-area location — is focused on the experience of beautiful hair and Lovesac, a top specialty furniture brand. A new, larger location for EVEREVE, a popular women’s fashion, is also expected to open.

Biltmore Fashion Park, the all-outdoor property set in the Camelback Corridor at 24th Street and Camelback, has long been the “backyard” for Phoenix’s upscale, historic residential Biltmore neighborhood.

“Biltmore Fashion Park has always been a property with purpose,” said Victoria Buscher, general manager of Biltmore Fashion Park. “For almost 60 years, it’s delivered a favorite collection of experiences to the doorstep of its magnificent neighborhood and to people who come from across the region. It’s a privilege to continue to attract top brands like Anthropologie to this one-of-a-kind property.”

Other Biltmore Fashion Park additions include: Park Bisutoro and Skin Laundry and Life Time — the luxurious, large-scale wellness and fitness destination which opened in 2020. The area has a stellar lineup of destination restaurants — including Blanco Tacos + Tequila, the Capital Grille and the Cheesecake Factory.

azbigmedia.com

Pros and cons of alcohol vs. cannabis to reduce stress

Whether it’s raising a glass of bubbly to toast a special occasion or unwinding with a beer at the end of the day, a majority of American adults regularly consume alcohol, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. But some Arizonans are reassessing their alcohol use and turning to cannabis. So which is better in the alcohol vs. cannabis debate?
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

A Mass Casualty Event in Scottsdale? We’ll Be Prepared

We don’t need to tell you that any time you attend any large public gathering, there is always a risk to some degree. The news has been filled with plenty of instances just this year of psychotic mass shooters who decide to use a heavy concentration of people as an opportunity to inflict pain and suffering on others. Considering how Scottsdale will have numerous instances of such gatherings on nearly any given weekend (such as in any nightclub), our city could be at risk of such a mass casualty event.
azbigmedia.com

Empire Group buys 40 acres of North Phoenix land for $14.37M

The Empire Group of Companies closed this week on a 40-acre parcel located in North Phoenix near the site of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)facility that is projected to open in 2024. Empire Group purchased the North Phoenix land for $14.37 million with plans to build a community of 354 single-family build-for-rent homes, which it’s named Village at Bronco Trail. The new community is situated at 29th Avenue and Sonoran Desert Drive, just east of the I-17. Empire Group is scheduled to break ground and start construction by late 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
PEORIA, AZ
