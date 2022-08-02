ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Donald Glover gets grounded on final season of ‘Atlanta’

By BETH HARRIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oO3a_0h2EbB0l00
FILE - Donald Glover arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Glover had warned his fellow writers from the first day on the FX series “Atlanta” that it would get canceled for what they were going to attempt. Turns out he was wrong. The show heads into its fourth and final season beginning Sept. 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donald Glover warned his fellow writers from the first day on “Atlanta” that the show would get canceled for what it was going to attempt.

He was wrong.

The buzzy FX series won Emmys and drew praise for its social commentary and experimentation that pushed boundaries when it debuted in 2016. The show begins its fourth and final season on Sept. 15. The premiere includes two episodes of the 10-episode season.

“I feel like this is probably the most grounded season. It explores people more than we have before,” Glover told a TV critics’ meeting Tuesday. “We’re right now kind of living in a time where you just don’t give people the benefit of the doubt so I feel like this is a good time to kind of explore that more.”

Glover writes, directs, executive produces and stars as Earn Marks, a Princeton dropout who manages his rapper cousin as they navigate the Atlanta rap scene.

The show’s run has been spread out, with FX citing scheduling conflicts for creating a wide gap between seasons two and three. The sophomore episodes concluded in May 2018, and season three debuted this past March.

“Our show started kind of punk, like no one cares about a lot of stuff,” Glover said. “That was my mindset anyway, but by the end we cared about a lot of stuff. A lot of our lives changed in a lot of ways so we kind of grew up. We ended up being a show about people and before it was about do people matter.”

The show has been criticized by some Black viewers, including those who claim it’s inauthentic about the Black experience, and Glover has been singled out for his depiction of Black female characters.

“I listen to the criticisms, but I’m also like the conversation isn’t as elevated as it should be,” Glover said. “This is such a Black show on a lot of levels. To say that it’s for white people is like we’re cutting ourselves down. It’s just sad to me mostly.”

Stephen Glover, who co-writes the show with his older brother, is bolstered by Black viewers he runs into telling him they’re inspired to “do cooler and weirder stuff” because of the show.

“For me that is the real kind of conversation that’s happening out there that I listen to,” he said. “I kind of get my feelings from the streets.”

Last season took place almost entirely in Europe and included four installments that focused on one-off characters, which drew mixed opinions from viewers. Some of that stand-alone element is back this fall, although the show returns to its home city.

“It felt for a lot of people like a step out of the way we do things, but for me it’s kind of like we’ve always done stuff like that,” Stephen Glover said. “Maybe people won’t hate us so much this time.”

A laughing Donald Glover added, “If the question is did we learn our lesson, the answer is no.”

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Donald and Stephen Glover Respond to Criticism of 'Atlanta' Being "Only for White People"

Donald and Stephen Glover have responded to the Black community’s criticism of Atlanta being “only for white people.”. Speaking on the show’s TCA panel this week, Donald first opened up about how “everybody’s gonna have an agenda on some level” on the internet, and that those criticism affect him as a Black person. “It would be silly to say that sometimes what people say doesn’t affect you because—especially being Black —I feel like a lot of the Black criticism bothers me only because it sounds like [it’s from] Black people who don’t really know what we’ve been through,” he said. “I don’t think they give a lot of credit to what we’ve gone through. So to be like, ‘Oh, these Black people hate Black people or these Black people hate Black women.’— I’m like, It’s such, my it’s such a small view of who we are. I feel like it might even be because of what we’ve been through that you look at us the way you look at us.”
CELEBRITIES
NME

Donald Glover rejects criticism that ‘Atlanta’ “isn’t for Black people”: “I feel this is such a Black show”

Donald Glover has rejected the criticism that his comedy-drama series Atlanta “isn’t for Black people”. The show, which airs on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, follows college dropout Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) and rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they navigate an otherworldly version of the Atlanta rap scene. The series also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Glover
urbanbellemag.com

Tyrone Gilliams Puts Sheree Whitfield All the Way on Blast?

Sheree Whitfield said Tyrone Gilliams embarrassed her. On the current season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sheree Whitfield has been opening up about Tyrone Gilliams. The relationship took a turn after he got out of prison. Sheree accused him of standing her up when she came to visit him in Philadelphia. Producers filmed Sheree sitting and waiting for Tyrone at a restaurant for over an hour. Sheree has since confirmed that her relationship with Tyrone is over. And she said that a new man is pleasing her in the bedroom these days on “Watch What Happens Live.” Turns out that man is “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Fx
FanSided

How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Angelina Jolie Does the Electric Slide With HBCU Families as Daughter Zahara Gets Ready to Attend Spelman College

Cheers to the next chapter! Angelina Jolie celebrated with daughter Zahara as the teenager prepares to start school at Spelman College. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year," the Eternals actress, 47, captioned a celebratory Instagram post on Sunday, July 31, as Zahara, 17, posed with fellow students. "A […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy