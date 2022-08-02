ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia will now let people claim an 'unborn child' as a dependent on their tax returns after Supreme Court throws out abortion rights

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aF1d0_0h2Eb8Rp00
US tax forms

Getty Images

  • Georgia will now allow taxpayers to claim their unborn children as dependents on their tax returns.
  • Any taxpayer who had a fetus with a heartbeat between July 20 and December 31 can claim it on their taxes this year.
  • The decision is part of a larger anti-abortion law that went into effect when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Georgia will now allow people to claim their unborn fetuses as dependent on their tax returns in light of the Supreme Court overturning abortion rights in June.

The state's Department of Revenue in a statement said the "Department will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption."

The new ruling went into effect on July 20.

The statement said that if any individual has an "unborn child" with a heartbeat — "which may occur as early as six weeks' gestation," the statement said — from July 20 to December 31 of this year, the taxpayer "may claim a dependent personal exemption in the amount of $3,000.00 for each unborn child."

There will be a designated section on the form to designate a fetus as a dependent for Tax Year 2022.

Georgia's Department of Revenue added that relevant medical records and supporting documentation will be necessary to prove the taxpayer qualifies for the deduction.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, ending the constitutional right to an abortion in the US.

The fetal tax deduction was a part of a larger 2019 law that would ban all abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected in utero, Reuters reported .

The law was initially ruled unconstitutional in 2020 when Roe v. Wade was still the law of the land, according to the Associated Press .

But the law has been held up in court since Fall 2021, pending the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

After the Supreme Court sided with Dobbs and threw out Roe v. Wade, a federal appeals court ruled that the anti-abortion law could take effect.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
Newsweek

N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury

A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
POLITICS
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s life support ‘ending at 11am’ after Supreme Court appeal fails

The mother of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee said that his life support will be withdrawn at 11am on Wednesday after the family lost a Supreme Court bid to continue his treatment.Archie has spent four months in a coma being kept alive by ventilation after being found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been participating in an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.Doctors at the Royal London Hospital believe it is “highly likely” he is brain-stem dead and have argued it is in his best interest for life...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Getty Images Georgia#The Supreme Court#Department Of Revenue#The Department
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Republicans launch bill that would require fathers to pay child support to unborn babies: Senator says legislation would make it possible for mother to get back pay from as early as conception

New legislation launched by Republicans would require a father to pay child support throughout a pregnancy. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced the Unborn Child Support Act last week that would amend the Social Security Act to 'ensure that child support for unborn children is collected and distributed under the child support enforcement program.'
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

New York state's top judge steps down after she is investigated for 'interfering' in disciplinary hearing for court association boss who threatened to expose her for 'having an affair'

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore is currently at the centre of a state ethics probe which was launched before her announcement on Monday that she was going to be retiring. The investigation is examining weather married DiFiore, 66, interfered in the disciplinary hearing of Dennis Quirk, the New York State Court Officers Association president.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

565K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy