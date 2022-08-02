Maren Morris Says She Would Have Been a ‘Nightmare’ If She’d Won ‘American Idol’ as a Teenager

Jake Owen is opening up about a major lifestyle shift: He is now a little over 10 months sober from alcohol. The singer shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of his day counter, which reads, "316." That means that he's got 316 days of sobriety under his belt, and in the caption, Owen explains that he's ready to share his story with fans — and hopefully provide support to anyone out there who might want to make a change in their own drinking habits.

