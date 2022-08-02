Maren Morris Says She Would Have Been a ‘Nightmare’ If She’d Won ‘American Idol’ as a Teenager

Read on tasteofcountry.com
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
Joni Mitchell Brings Wynonna Judd, Brandi Carlile to Tears With Surprise Performance [Watch]
It's been 55 years since Joni Mitchell has been on stage at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island. The crowd was delighted to see the 78-year-old make an appearance over the weekend and steal the show. According to a report from NPR, Brandi Carlile — who also performed at...
They’re Back! Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry Returning to ‘American Idol’ for Season 21
Season 21 of American Idol will look very familiar, as three recognizable judges will be returning for another run of the reality singing competition. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are all confirmed for the next round of the series, which is set to air next spring. Ryan Seacrest...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Carly Pearce Reveals New Family Member Inspired by Loretta Lynn
Carly Pearce is quite the animal lover, and her family of four-legged friends just grew to four. The country singer already has two dogs and a cat, but recently she added another canine to the clan, and she's sticking to her Grand Ole Opry-themed names. Pearce welcomed a Chocolate Lab...
Luke Combs Celebrates Second Anniversary With ‘Angel’ Wife Nicole [Picture]
Luke Combs and his wife Nicole have been hitched for two years! The pair each took to social media individually to mark the occasion and gush about their partner, with the superstar calling his wife — a new mother to the couple's child — an "angel." "Can’t believe...
Jake Owen Reveals That He’s 10 Months Sober: ‘I’m Just Trying to Be the Best Version of Myself’
Jake Owen is opening up about a major lifestyle shift: He is now a little over 10 months sober from alcohol. The singer shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of his day counter, which reads, "316." That means that he's got 316 days of sobriety under his belt, and in the caption, Owen explains that he's ready to share his story with fans — and hopefully provide support to anyone out there who might want to make a change in their own drinking habits.
Sam Hunt Cancels Boots and Hearts Festival Appearance, Citing ‘Government Restrictions’
Sam Hunt has pulled out of his scheduled headlining performance at the upcoming Boots and Hearts Festival in Canada. The country singer broke the news online on Thursday (July 28), citing "ongoing government restrictions" as the reason he will not perform. The 2022 Boots and Hearts Festival runs from Aug....
Ronnie Dunn Taps Parker McCollum for Rueful ‘Road to Abilene’ [Listen]
Ronnie Dunn's new album 100 Proof Neon arrived Friday (July 29), and with it came a few collaborations, including this one with Texas native Parker McCollum. The Brooks & Dunn star enlisted McCollum for a rueful song titled "The Road to Abilene," in which the two sing of a love they left behind.
Alan Jackson Opens Up About Becoming a Grandfather: ‘Our Baby Is Having a Baby’
Alan Jackson will become a grandfather for the very first time in a matter of months, and the legendary singer has finally commented publicly on his impending new role. In a social media post from this week, Jackson shares his and wife Denise's excitement for the arrival of their new grandson.
Luke Bryan Serenades 85-Year-Old Grandma With ‘Strip It Down’ During Show [Watch]
Luke Bryan is known for his energetic live shows that often feature his famous dancing, and he always makes sure to include his fans in the fun. At a recent show on his Raised Up Right tour in Bristow, Va., Bryan made the night of an 85-year-old fan when he performed his 2015 song, "Strip It Down," exclusively for her to celebrate her birthday.
Jana Kramer’s Grandfather, Jim Kauffman, Has Died: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’
Jana Kramer is mourning the loss of her grandfather, Jim Kauffman. The singer shared a tribute to her grandpa on social media on Wednesday (July 20), sharing a string of photos and videos featuring Kauffman. Many of her memories also feature her grandmother, Marge Kauffman; the pair were together for more than seven decades.
Jake Owen Puts Life’s Treasures on Full Display in ‘1×1′ Video [Watch]
Jake Owen's song, "1x1," is about a bachelor-turned-husband-and-father -- and it's all because of one person who changed his life. Suddenly, his world is filled with irreplaceable treasures. Owen showcases those treasures in the song's music video. The video opens with the country singer seated strumming on his guitar. One...
Gary Allan Splits From Longtime Record Label UMG Nashville
Gary Allan is parting ways with his record label of more than 25 years, Universal Music Group Nashville. In a social media post shared on July 29, the "Watching Airplanes" singer announced the split, thanked his label for the support and shared his enthusiasm for his next chapter. "For the...
Luke Combs Grants ‘Trip of a Lifetime’ Wish for Teen Battling Leukemia
Luke Combs has one of the biggest hearts in county music, he proved that once again recently, taking care of a young fan battling acute myeloid leukemia. After hearing Addison (Addi) Conely's story, the country singer went to work making sure she had the trip of a lifetime. Combs flew...
Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Has a Political Slogan We Can All Get Behind [Picture]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) There's no need to pick a political party to enjoy Brittany Aldean's new campaign slogan. During a trip out west, the 34-year-old wife of Jason Aldean sported some new duds while standing in front of several horse stalls. The Aldeans recently went west for a...
