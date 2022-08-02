Read on www.benzinga.com
Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights
Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
GCP Applied Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
GCP Applied Technologies GCP reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $15.00 million from...
Salarius Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Salarius Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was down $571 thousand from the same...
Recap: Immunome Q2 Earnings
Immunome IMNM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.75. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings
IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
Recap: Biohaven Pharma Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 48.06%, reporting an EPS of $-3.82 versus an estimate of $-2.58. Revenue was up $122.15 million from...
Recap: Liberty Braves Group Q2 Earnings
Liberty Braves Group BATRK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty Braves Group missed estimated earnings by 16.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was up $382.00 million from...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Helbiz HLBZ shares rose 7.7% to $0.81 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9 million, accounting for 93.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million. Quhuo QH stock rose 7.69% to $0.56. Quhuo's trading...
Analyst Ratings for Ansys
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ansys ANSS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ansys has an average price target of $281.0 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $250.00.
18 Analysts Have This to Say About Coinbase Global
Within the last quarter, Coinbase Global COIN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 18 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coinbase Global has an average price target of $115.06 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $42.00.
Expert Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics
Within the last quarter, Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics. The company has an average price target of $27.29 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $13.00.
Where Aptiv Stands With Analysts
Aptiv APTV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aptiv. The company has an average price target of $140.44 with a high of $173.00 and a low of $102.00.
Expert Ratings for Atlassian Corporation
Within the last quarter, Atlassian Corporation TEAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Atlassian Corporation. The company has an average price target of $303.5 with a high of $430.00 and a low of $180.00.
