More than 10K monkeypox doses headed to frustrated San Francisco

Read on www.ktvu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartmentJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
SFist
COVID Cases In This Summer's BA.5 Surge Most Concentrated In San Francisco's Southern Neighborhoods
According to data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH), Bayview/Hunters Point continued to be a hot spot of COVID infection — and re-infection — in this summer's surge, and the highest concentrations of cases were in the southern part of the city overall. By the...
rwcpulse.com
Health officials: San Mateo County's current COVID-19 surge is lasting longer than most, with transmission still high
COVID-19 transmission remains high in San Mateo County, one of the county's top health officials said this week, as the ongoing surge continues to last longer than most previous surges. According to San Mateo County Health Chief Louise Rogers, the county's census of COVID-related hospitalizations has hovered between 30 and...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sues over effort to close Laguna Honda hospital
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco’s current and former city attorneys have filed a pair of lawsuits, hoping to stop efforts to close Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center next month, where several patients have died following transfers to other facilities. City Attorney David Chiu on Wednesday asked a U.S....
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead, 11 sickened in Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's Napa County
A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's wine country has caused one death and nearly a dozen hospitalizations since mid-July, and public health officials have found one possible source of the bacteria that causes the illness, authorities said Wednesday. High levels of Legionella bacteria were found in a water sample taken...
KTVU FOX 2
Amid Napa Legionnaires' outbreak, investigators find bacteria in hotel
NAPA, Calif. - Health officials in a preliminary investigation say they've traced a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County to an Embassy Suites hotel. Napa County Public Health on Wednesday said they've been working with California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control...
Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line
Silicon Valley remains one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy... The post Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages
Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages. The cost of living in the Bay Area continues to price many people out, including teachers. A school district in Daly City is among a handful of locations across the country to find innovative ways to attract and retain teachers. One way is to provide affordable housing.
RELATED PEOPLE
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Pandemic Exodus May Be Over, New Analysis Finds
People moved away from major cities in droves during the first months of the pandemic, and no large urban area emptied out more than San Francisco. Previous reports documented SF’s population plummet, but a new analysis from The Standard shows that the mass migration out of the city peaked during the summer of 2020 and appears to have returned to pre-pandemic levels.
KTVU FOX 2
People's Park project on hold; debate over tear gas in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. - At People's Park in Berkeley, dozens of protestors are making a last stand. Some are camping out in tents, hoping to stop construction crews who began clearing trees for the University of California's plans to build 1,100 below-market student housing units and 125 units for unhoused people.
San Mateo County COVID transmission is high, says county health leader
(KRON) — Transmission of the COVID-19 virus remains high in the San Mateo County community and is being dominated by the BA.5 variant, according to a statement released by County Health Chief Louise F. Rogers. In the statement, Rogers, who was named to the position in 2015, said “vaccination remains very important to protect against […]
sfstandard.com
Help Wanted: SF Restaurants Cut Hours, Recruit Family Amid Labor Crunch
There’s a faded help wanted sign in the storefront of Billingsgate in Noe Valley seeking a worker to help staff the neighborhood seafood market and restaurant. At this point, the display serves more as decor than an effective advertisement. According to Esteban Macias, the shop’s co-owner and manager, he’s been waiting two years to fill the position. With tips, the job pays around $30 an hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
davisvanguard.org
New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes
San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
Santa Clara County finds 4 mosquitoes that test positive for West Nile virus
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – Officials in Santa Clara County announced on Tuesday that mosquitos testing positive for West Nile Virus were found in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara and San Jose. So far, no people have been infected, but county vector control crews are now preparing to spray several neighborhoods with fogging machines that contain small amounts of a pesticide beginning Thursday night. The fogging will happen in neighborhoods where virus-positive mosquitoes were found, confined to ZIP codes 95054, 94089 and 95002. Affected neighborhoods are in the areas of Caribbean Drive, Tasman, and Lawrence Expressway.In a news release, county officials said it is...
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartment
According to a recent National Low Income Housing Coalition study, 91 percent of counties across the country’s minimum-wage employees cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment. No state, county, or metropolitan region allows a worker making minimum wage to affordably rent a typical two-bedroom apartment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Historic mother-daughter airline flight includes stop in Bay Area
Southwest Airlines pilots Holly and Keely Petitt became the first mother and daughter in the company’s history to fly together during a July 23 flight from Denver to St. Louis. Keely flew the second leg to San Jose.
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes
The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sheriff's cadet wants supervisor to set record straight over incident
A San Francisco Sheriff's Department cadet wants Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton to tell the truth about an incident between the two at City Hall in June. The cadet says Walton berated him, threatened him and used the 'n-word'. Walton had previously said the department is sensationalizing what transpired and that they are retaliating against him because he has held the department accountable to oversight measures.
Comments / 0