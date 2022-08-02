ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Liberty Formula One Group Q2 Earnings

Liberty Formula One Group FWONA reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty Formula One Group beat estimated earnings by 218.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was up $243.00...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Immunome Q2 Earnings

Immunome IMNM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.75. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings

IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Biohaven Pharma Hldgs Q2 Earnings

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 48.06%, reporting an EPS of $-3.82 versus an estimate of $-2.58. Revenue was up $122.15 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Salarius Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Salarius Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was down $571 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Amgen

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Amgen AMGN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Amgen has an average price target of $251.33 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $208.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics

Within the last quarter, Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics. The company has an average price target of $27.29 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $13.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Atlassian Corporation

Within the last quarter, Atlassian Corporation TEAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Atlassian Corporation. The company has an average price target of $303.5 with a high of $430.00 and a low of $180.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Aptiv Stands With Analysts

Aptiv APTV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aptiv. The company has an average price target of $140.44 with a high of $173.00 and a low of $102.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

18 Analysts Have This to Say About Coinbase Global

Within the last quarter, Coinbase Global COIN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 18 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coinbase Global has an average price target of $115.06 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $42.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 6.5% to $5.37 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.5 million. Conduent CNDT shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $4.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $987.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Delek US Hldgs

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Delek US Hldgs DK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Quanta Servs

Quanta Servs PWR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Quanta Servs. The company has an average price target of $149.5 with a high of $156.00 and a low of $145.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: EuroDry

EuroDry EDRY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EuroDry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63. EuroDry bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

