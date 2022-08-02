Read on myreporternews.com
Casino Extravaganza coming to Friendswood Activity Building
Seniors in Friendswood get ready for fun at Casino Extravaganza offered at the Friendswood Activity Building, commonly referred to as the Senior Center, on Friday, August 12, 2022 from noon to 3 pm. Games include Blackjack, Craps, Poker, and Roulette. The event is sponsored by HomeTown Bank of Friendswood, Goodwoods...
BBMA to host end of summer bash
Join Big Blue Marble Academy Friendswood for an afternoon of fun activities such as face painting and carnival games, delicious treats like snow cones and popcorn, and so much more. Bring a friend. Bring the whole family. Be sure to pack a swimsuit and towel to enjoy the special waterslide....
Volunteers tend gardens, feed families in Pearland
Driving by Vic Coppinger Family YMCA, a large prospering garden area can be seen adjacent to the complex. The beautiful garden area is the Pearland Community Gardens. Planning for the PCG began in 2009 with founder Cassie Mitchel-Johnson and a few like-minded volunteers. After searching for space, they found a home on 1.5 acres donated for use by the Vic Coppinger Family YMCA.
Fogo de Chao Churrascaria expecting to open Baybrook Mall location by end of 2022
Fogo de Chao Churrascaria is a Brazilian Steakhouse planning to open at the end of the year at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. (Courtesy Fogo de Chao) Fogo de Chao Churrascaria is a Brazilian Steakhouse planning to open at the end of the year at the...
New contest formed to find Stevie
The newest member living in Stevenson Park, Stevie, will be relocating to a new address within the park. Finding Stevie in his new place is a contest. The stone caterpillar is hunting for his forever home in Stevenson Park. For the next three weeks, Stevie will check out a new...
Friendswood Library honors 2 for cultural programming
Vineet Majmudar and Martha Leyva are recipients of the Friendswood Library 2022 Award for Outstanding Cultural Programming. This year’s recipients are honored for their dedication in providing outstanding English as a Second Language (ESL) instruction to the community. In 2015, Friendswood Library established an award to recognize volunteers who...
Pearland Cultural Arts Grant Program Accepting Applications for 2023 Fiscal Year
The application window is officially open for Pearland-based arts and culture nonprofits to apply for the fiscal year 2023 Pearland Cultural Arts Grant. The program is managed by the Pearland Convention and Visitors Bureau and provides funding from the hotel occupancy tax collections for projects that support cultural arts endeavors in Pearland. In the past the Pearland Cultural Arts Grant has supported projects including the Puranava Indian Culture Festival, Pearland Arts League programming and Pearland House Concerts.
Kids’ Backporch Productions to present Beauty & the Beast Jr
Disney Beauty and the Beast Jr, the musical,. will be presented by Kids’ Backporch Productions July 29-31, 2022 at the CA Nelson Auditorium in Pearland. Performances are at 7 pm Friday, July 29; 3 pm and 7 pm on Saturday, July 30, and at 3 pm Sunday, July 31.
These Houston Restaurants Are Shucking Out Deals for National Oyster Day (Friday, August 5)
From oyster happy hours to all-day deals on chargrilled bivalves and on-the-half-shell jewels of the sea, here’s where to shuck and slurp this National Oyster Day in Houston. Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd. Chef Hugo Ortega’s Backstreet has got $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters up for grabs....
