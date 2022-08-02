ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

myreporternews.com

Casino Extravaganza coming to Friendswood Activity Building

Seniors in Friendswood get ready for fun at Casino Extravaganza offered at the Friendswood Activity Building, commonly referred to as the Senior Center, on Friday, August 12, 2022 from noon to 3 pm. Games include Blackjack, Craps, Poker, and Roulette. The event is sponsored by HomeTown Bank of Friendswood, Goodwoods...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
myreporternews.com

BBMA to host end of summer bash

Join Big Blue Marble Academy Friendswood for an afternoon of fun activities such as face painting and carnival games, delicious treats like snow cones and popcorn, and so much more. Bring a friend. Bring the whole family. Be sure to pack a swimsuit and towel to enjoy the special waterslide....
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
myreporternews.com

Volunteers tend gardens, feed families in Pearland

Driving by Vic Coppinger Family YMCA, a large prospering garden area can be seen adjacent to the complex. The beautiful garden area is the Pearland Community Gardens. Planning for the PCG began in 2009 with founder Cassie Mitchel-Johnson and a few like-minded volunteers. After searching for space, they found a home on 1.5 acres donated for use by the Vic Coppinger Family YMCA.
PEARLAND, TX
City
Friendswood, TX
myreporternews.com

New contest formed to find Stevie

The newest member living in Stevenson Park, Stevie, will be relocating to a new address within the park. Finding Stevie in his new place is a contest. The stone caterpillar is hunting for his forever home in Stevenson Park. For the next three weeks, Stevie will check out a new...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
myreporternews.com

Friendswood Library honors 2 for cultural programming

Vineet Majmudar and Martha Leyva are recipients of the Friendswood Library 2022 Award for Outstanding Cultural Programming. This year’s recipients are honored for their dedication in providing outstanding English as a Second Language (ESL) instruction to the community. In 2015, Friendswood Library established an award to recognize volunteers who...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
myreporternews.com

Pearland Cultural Arts Grant Program Accepting Applications for 2023 Fiscal Year

The application window is officially open for Pearland-based arts and culture nonprofits to apply for the fiscal year 2023 Pearland Cultural Arts Grant. The program is managed by the Pearland Convention and Visitors Bureau and provides funding from the hotel occupancy tax collections for projects that support cultural arts endeavors in Pearland. In the past the Pearland Cultural Arts Grant has supported projects including the Puranava Indian Culture Festival, Pearland Arts League programming and Pearland House Concerts.
PEARLAND, TX
myreporternews.com

Kids’ Backporch Productions to present Beauty & the Beast Jr

Disney Beauty and the Beast Jr, the musical,. will be presented by Kids’ Backporch Productions July 29-31, 2022 at the CA Nelson Auditorium in Pearland. Performances are at 7 pm Friday, July 29; 3 pm and 7 pm on Saturday, July 30, and at 3 pm Sunday, July 31.
PEARLAND, TX
