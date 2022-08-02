ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are Whales Doing With Home Depot

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Home Depot. Looking at options history for Home Depot HD we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.
Where Open Lending Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Open Lending LPRO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $15.2 versus the current price of Open Lending at $10.91, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Expert Ratings for Atlassian Corporation

Within the last quarter, Atlassian Corporation TEAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Atlassian Corporation. The company has an average price target of $303.5 with a high of $430.00 and a low of $180.00.
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Texas Instruments Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments. Looking at options history for Texas Instruments TXN we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened...
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
What Are Whales Doing With Diamondback Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Diamondback Energy. Looking at options history for Diamondback Energy FANG we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
Expert Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics

Within the last quarter, Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics. The company has an average price target of $27.29 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $13.00.
18 Analysts Have This to Say About Coinbase Global

Within the last quarter, Coinbase Global COIN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 18 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coinbase Global has an average price target of $115.06 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $42.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Edwards Lifesciences EW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings

IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
Recap: Immunome Q2 Earnings

Immunome IMNM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.75. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
How Is The Market Feeling About Lowe's Companies?

Lowe's Companies's (NYSE:LOW) short percent of float has risen 5.43% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.39 million shares sold short, which is 1.94% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Delek US Hldgs

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Delek US Hldgs DK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
