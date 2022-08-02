NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames

Read on yorknewstimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
York News-Times
Nebraska track throws guru St. Clair elevated to interim head coach
Nebraska track and field assistant coach Justin St. Clair has been elevated to the program's interim head coach for the 2022-23 season. Husker athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move Friday, one day after longtime coach Gary Pepin retired after 42 seasons at NU. St. Clair is considered as one...
3 News Now
Former Nebraska volleyball player Caffey transfers to Texas
AUSTIN (KMTV) — Former Nebraska volleyball standout Kayla Caffey will transfer to the University of Texas. Caffey made the announcment on her Instagram account on Friday morning. Caffey will be in her 7th season of college volleyball after announcing she was leaving the Huskers last week. Earlier this week,...
York News-Times
Scott Frost: Nebraska 'feels like one team' and not old vs. new Huskers
The 2022 Huskers have the best leadership and best “overall attitude” that Frost has seen as coach. Case in point: Friday’s practice. The Huskers are scrimmaging Saturday, and Frost says the practice before a scrimmage tends to drag. Not with this team. “We didn't have to coach...
Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season. Nebraska football 2022 scheduleWeek 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Amie Just: 4 observations from Scott Frost's news conference, including an update on Husker QBs
For the first time since Big Ten media days in Indianapolis, Nebraska coach Scott Frost met with the media inside Memorial Stadium to discuss what he's seen so far through the first eight preseason practices for the Huskers. Here are four of my observations from Frost's 10-minute availability. 1. QB...
kmaland.com
Pepin resigns as Nebraska track & field coach
(Lincoln) -- Longtime Nebraska track & field coach Gary Pepin has announced his retirement. Pepin has led the program for 42 years. During his time, Pepin won three NCAA championships, coached 59 NCAA individual champions and produced 639 All-Americans. View the full release from Nebraska here.
York News-Times
McKewon: Ranking Nebraska's easiest-to-most-difficult opponents in 2022
When a football program hasn’t been to a bowl game in five seasons — and voted not to play in one two years ago — a Week Zero transAtlantic trek takes on a certain quality. All business in Dublin, Ireland. No party. "We're going over there for...
York News-Times
Nebraska's 'unbelievable' running back competition is still too close to call
Ever since Bryan Applewhite wrote a paper on thoroughbreds in third grade, he’s been a fan of horseracing. Maybe that’s why he sees a derby of sorts playing out among Nebraska running backs in fall camp. Picking a favorite? Still too early to call, the Husker position coach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Red Carpet Experience to be long-term staple of Husker events
The Red Carpet Experience, which started as a week-to-week program last fall, will continue to be a staple of Nebraska gamedays moving forward. Nebraska Athletics on Tuesday announced a "long-term commitment" to the program, which connects underserved Husker fans with tickets to Nebraska sporting events. The program's future was secured...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
Nebraska football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
2022 has to be the season Scott Frost gets his Nebraska football program turned around. One would think that in year five under Scott Frost, the Nebraska football team should go bowling. Despite never winning more than five games since leaving UCF once his alma mater came calling, Frost should...
norfolkneradio.com
NU volleyball will have 18 matches televised
Nebraska volleyball matches will be televised 18 times this season. The Omaha World-Herald reports the Huskers will appear on the Big Ten Network 12 times during the regular season. Nebraska's match on Sept. 7 at Creighton will be broadcast on FS1, while its Sept. 18 matchup at Kentucky will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
York News-Times
Above the Net
YORK – The 2022 high school volleyball season is just around the corner, with most teams preparing to take the court on Thursday, August 25, the first day of the season. For the four weeks leading up to the season opener, the York News-Times will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.
1011now.com
Malcolm routs DCB, sweeps Legion State Titles
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Connor Zegar struck out 11 batters while Jacob Clark went 2-for-2 with 6 RBI to lift Malcolm to the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Malcolm’s title comes two weeks after the organization won a Juniors State championship. Post 354 becomes just the fourth Class C team to complete the summer sweep.
Midlands Business Journal
Omaha Business Hall of Fame: Five New Honorees to be Inducted August 17
As part of its centennial celebration, in 1993 the Greater Omaha Chamber inducted six local legends — Nebraska Furniture Mart founder Rose Blumkin, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pioneering businessman and university founder John A. Creighton, Valmont founder Robert Daugherty, construction and engineering leader Peter Kiewit, and attorney and Mutual of Omaha executive V.J. Skutt — into the newly established Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Every year since, a new group of civic and business honorees has been inducted, with this year’s class of five bringing the total number of individuals to more than 170.
klkntv.com
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
klkntv.com
Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
York News-Times
Two of area's top softball players in the spotlight
YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top eight returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.
Comments / 0