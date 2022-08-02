Arkansas: Adult-Use Marijuana Legalization Initiative Qualifies For November Ballot

Read on www.benzinga.com
Medical Marijuana In Florida: A Roundup Of What Cannabis Advocates Need To Know
Although cannabis remains illegal at the federal level and is still classified as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), some states have approved the medical use of cannabis. This is the case in the Sunshine State (FL). In 2017, Florida enacted the "Medical Use of Marijuana...
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Payment And Rewards Platform Spendr Expands Into Michigan
Spendr, the first all-in-one cannabis payment and rewards app for consumers and dispensaries is launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian. ’We are thrilled to be launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian,” said Lucas Gould, founder and CEO of Spendr. Created and...
