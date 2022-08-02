Read on www.saratogian.com
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Saratoga Springs area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.
Saratogian
Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calling for entries for photo contest
WATERFORD, N.Y. — Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for entries for its 17th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Images should convey people enjoying activities on the waterway and Canalway Trail or show the unique character of New York’s canals and canal communities. Images will be judged...
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
newyorkalmanack.com
A Photographer Visits Utica, Saratoga & Albany in 1878
This essay by John Nicol, PhD, first appeared on July 12, 1878 in The British Journal of Photography. Utica, intersected by the Erie and Hudson Canal, is really a beautiful place. Free from the geometric regularity of most of the American cities, its tree-lined streets impart to it the truly American sylvan character, while the size and elegance of its suburban residences show that its people are prosperous to a degree unknown in similar cities in the old country.
Saratogian
Saratoga Bridges raises record $187,000 at The White Party with a Splash of Color
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Bridges raised a record $187,000 at its recent fundraiser The White Party with a Splash of Color. The successful event, held in July at Saratoga National Golf Club, was co-chaired by Kimberly and Leigh McConchie, who along with their committee welcomed a festive crowd of 435 guests dressed in various splashes of color.
WNYT
Rockin’ on the River keeps Troy moving to the beat
TROY – People in Troy enjoyed some outdoor music before the extreme heat hits Wednesday. Skeeter Creek took the stage at the “Rockin’ on the River” concert. The organizers of the concert tell NewsChannel 13 this is the first time the concert is happening in full capacity since 2019, and it’s the first time it’s been hosted at the location on the Waterfront at River Street Market.
informnny.com
Capital Region eateries shift gears, close due to heat
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do- stay out. At Jumpin’...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Saratoga Springs Restaurants | Best Places to Dine in New York’s Spa City
If you’re visiting Saratoga Springs, New York, this year, you might be looking for “Health, History, Horses” – after all, that’s our slogan, and we wear it well. Saratoga offers health in many ways, but the healing mineral waters are the most sought after. We also have a plethora of hot spots featuring our rich history everywhere you turn, and one only needs to say the word ‘racetrack’ to experience stories about the oldest organized sporting venue in the country. How about Saratoga Springs restaurants?
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street
Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
WNYT
Albany’s Alive at Five concert moved because of heat
The Alive at Five concert in Albany will be held at the rain site tonight – not because of a downpour, but because of the excessive heat. The concert will be in the shade, under the I-787 underpass at the Corning Preserve boat launch. Doug E. Fresh, with DJ...
Affordable ‘Workforce’ Apartments For Teachers, Nurses in Saratoga
There is a huge housing shortage in Saratoga Springs for nurses, teachers, hotel, and restaurant workers. A company from central New York that specializes in affordable housing is looking to help that problem. They just need approval. What is the Company Looking to Do?. The company is Liberty Affordable Housing...
WNYT
Jimmy’s Pizzeria closes indoor dining amid intense heat day
TROY – With area fans turned all the way up and phone lines ringing one caller after another, Jimmy’s Pizzeria in Troy is operating despite scorching weather conditions. The dining area was not open to the public on Thursday. However, delivery and pick-up options were available for customers looking to get a hot slice.
Back-to-school: ‘Kicks for Kids’ campaign in full swing
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In about a month, children will soon be back inside the classrooms. Mohawk Auto Group, along with DeCrescente Distributing Company, went on a shopping spree at the Clifton Park Famous Footwear last month to add more new sneakers and hoodies to the growing stack of donations for its ‘Kicks for Kids’ community project in […]
Helderberg Meadworks celebrates grand opening in Troy
The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District will commemorate the opening of Helderberg Meadworks, at 45 Third Street, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 4 at 4 p.m.
glensfallschronicle.com
Our August 4 front page
Resort Real Estate Issue Asking $31-million for Lake Placid estate. Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor. JG3 talks biz, ball & camp. Lake George biz: Less than 2021 but still ‘robust’. Cameron Woodard, SGF grad at Air Force Academy, chose jumping from airplanes. Tricia Rogers is newb ARCC CEO/President. Zander’s quick take: Glens Falls Planning Board meeting. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Saratogian
‘Jersey Boys’ is complete entertainment at Capital Rep in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. — There is so much theater offered during the summer months, it’s often difficult to decide what to see. For those looking for lively musicals, light-hearted comedies, or sensitive dramas, there is something for all tastes. If you want all three in one show, Capital Repertory...
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
WNYT
Two new beauty businesses open in downtown Albany
ALBANY – Two businesses focused on inner and outer beauty are now open in downtown Albany. N.D. El’s Salon & Spa and Blessed Body Fitness now call 488 Broadway home. Clients can experience a wide range of services – including cut, color, manicures and pedicures and prom and wedding makeup.
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
WRGB
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
