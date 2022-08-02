Deebo Speaks: 49ers’ Samuel discusses contract extension, offseason drama

Read on www.49erswebzone.com
49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury
The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo throws on side field at 49ers practice
A fan at Tuesday’s practice in Santa Clara shared video of Jimmy Garoppolo throwing individually on a side field at the team training facility.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Jimmy Garoppolo takes big step in rehab as 49ers trade talks loom
Fresh off the Deebo Samuel contract extension, the San Francisco 49ers are ready to hit the ground running in the Trey Lance era. Except for one big problem: former Niners starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster. That wasn’t originally the plan, as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and...
Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum out 'at least a week' with foot injury
While injuries are an inevitable part of any NFL training camp, the Baltimore Ravens are going through a particularly rough time ahead of the first full weekend of August. It was learned on Thursday that Ravens veteran outside linebacker Vince Biegel had suffered a torn Achilles during practice that will keep him out for all of the upcoming season and possibly threaten his career beyond the 2022 campaign because it's the second time he's torn an Achilles tendon since the summer of 2020.
Yardbarker
49ers Analyst Gives Several Teams A Jimmy Garoppolo Update
A lot of things have happened for the San Francisco 49ers, especially the re-signing of All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. There was a danger of it not happening because he demanded a trade earlier in the offseason. But with him back in the fold, quarterback Trey Lance will have a...
49ers Waived Rookie Wide Receiver On Friday
The San Francisco 49ers have waived rookie wide receiver Taysir Mack. The team announced the move with a tweet on Friday. Mack was one of the 14 undrafted free agents brought on board by the Niners shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was faced with a tough battle to make San Francisco's 53-man roster, competing with fellow undrafted free agent Tay Martin and established veterans Marcus Johnson, KeeSean Johnson and Malik Turner.
FOX Sports
Why haven't 49ers traded Jimmy Garoppolo?
In the NFL, a $24 million annual salary is not generally what you'd want to pay your backup quarterback. That's about the number that the San Francisco 49ers will give Jimmy Garoppolo if they keep him on their roster this season. His exact salary is $24.2 million, and unless some...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)
WR David Bell (foot) WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle) LB Anthony Walker (groin) P Corey Bojorquez (right foot) Players with scheduled days off on Tuesday included Jadeveon Clowney and Jack Conklin who is working his way back from knee surgery. 2. Team Invites Players In...
3 pleasant surprises standing out in 49ers 2022 NFL training camp
The San Francisco 49ers finished third in the NFC West in 2021 but came within a field goal of representing its conference in the Super Bowl. Despite the success, head coach Kyle Shanahan is preparing a 49ers roster to support new starting quarterback Trey Lance, who has just 178 NFL snaps under his belt. The […] The post 3 pleasant surprises standing out in 49ers 2022 NFL training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
