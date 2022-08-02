Deebo Speaks: 49ers’ Samuel discusses contract extension, offseason drama

While injuries are an inevitable part of any NFL training camp, the Baltimore Ravens are going through a particularly rough time ahead of the first full weekend of August. It was learned on Thursday that Ravens veteran outside linebacker Vince Biegel had suffered a torn Achilles during practice that will keep him out for all of the upcoming season and possibly threaten his career beyond the 2022 campaign because it's the second time he's torn an Achilles tendon since the summer of 2020.

